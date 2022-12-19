Tyrone has been busy planning a surprise wedding for Fiz to take place on Christmas Day - but as the spoilers reveal, it's not smooth sailing!

As Coronation Street gears up to deliver a festive wedding for Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall), fans can now take a trip down memory lane and relive the soap couple's love story.

While we wait to find out whether the pair will ever say 'I do', fellow Corrie star Colson Smith - who plays PC Craig Tinker - has hosted a special chat on the soap's YouTube page with co-stars McAlpine and Halsall which looks back on the last 21 years.

Yes, Fiz and Ty have been in each other's lives since 2001, when they shared their first kiss! And as you can see, the actors can't believe their eyes as they relive their very first on-screen kiss.

Coronation Street's McAlpine and Halsall watch footage of themselves in their first ever romantic scene together. ITV

Of course, Halsall and McAlpine open up about their upcoming Christmas storyline, but there's plenty of time for nostalgia. The conversation covers those early scenes right through to that festive fight between Ty and love rival Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna) last year.

Smith also challenges them to a Brown Vs Dobbs Christmas quiz to find out if they're really a match made under the mistletoe.

Watch the fun video below:

Speaking about the special episode, McAlpine said: “It is lovely to watch some of the early scenes, it is such a long time ago and you forget things that you filmed together. It is very funny looking back on some of the hair and fashion choices!”

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Halsall added: “I was nervous about doing the quiz as Jennie is a quiz fiend and knows so much about the show. You will have to watch to see who comes out on top.”

You can watch the exclusive interview on Catch Up with Colson on the Coronation Street YouTube channel.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.