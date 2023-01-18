The character (played by Paddy Bever) will be thrown under the bus when his former bully Blake (Adam Little) targets councillor Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon).

In previous episodes, Max had grown closer to racist Griff Reynolds (Michael Condron) and his extremist group. The teen had a change of heart when Griff's gang planned to set off a bomb at the local Peace Market, ultimately alerting neighbours and tipping off the police with his girlfriend Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton).

In new scenes, Max is still struggling with the ideas Griff has planted in his head. When asked to participate in Maria's drop-in session for refugees at Speed Daal, the teen belittles the event and walks away.

Meanwhile, Blake organises a plan to make the councillor pay for her commitment to help others. Max tunes into Blake's racist rant online, listening as he ominously vows to stop Maria.

Max (Paddy Bever) is arrested in front of David (Jack P Shepherd). ITV

Blake manages to infiltrate the drop-in session and is later confronted by police about an undisclosed incident at the restaurant. Questioned over his actions, he blames Max's videos for his plan to go on a stabbing spree.

Afraid of the legal consequences for his son, David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) calls solicitor Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) to the house and demands Max shows the videos Blake mentioned.

A horrified Adam warns Max he could face up to 10 years in prison for encouraging terrorism with his clips. As they talk, police officers arrive and arrest Max on suspicion of incitement to murder. Will he be charged?

If you are concerned that someone you know might be being radicalised, you are not alone. There is advice and support available via www.actearly.uk. If you’ve seen or heard something that could potentially be related to terrorism, trust your instincts and report it. Your actions could save lives. Report via www.gov.uk/ACT or call 0800 789 321.

