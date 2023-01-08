But with Max still buying into some of the racist group's beliefs, is there any hope for him going forward?

Evil extremist Griff Reynolds (Michael Condron) was finally arrested in tonight's dramatic Coronation Street (8th January), as undercover police detective Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) came to Max Turner's (Paddy Bever) rescue.

Last week saw Griff and his gang plant a bomb in the Speed Daal van, leaving Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) in jeopardy as she drove it away from the public. As the explosion took place, Alya had a narrow escape when she was left with minor injuries.

Max was then taken in for questioning, having raised the alarm over the threat of the bomb. It seemed that Max was genuinely sorry, and he was honest as he answered questions at the police station. Max admitted that, after his own recent hospitalisation from another of Griff's bombs, he should have spoken up sooner.

The police seemed satisfied that he was innocent, and Max was released. But as he and adoptive dad David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) walked through the market, Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) and husband Gary Windass (Mikey North) were not happy.

Gary insisted that Max should not be able to remain on the cobbles, but David replied that his son had been groomed by Griff.

It was Alya who spoke up for Max, pointing out that although his behaviour had been inexcusable, he had done the right thing in the end.

At home, David's mum Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) struggled to support Max as David vowed to stand by him. Max apologised for what he had put them all through, and later, fellow groomed teen Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) arrived for a chat.

David allowed Max and Lauren to be alone, but little did Max know that she had been ordered to help Griff, who she smuggled into the house. Lauren left, and Griff confronted Max and urged him to see that he and the group were needed for important work.

Max explained that no one would believe him if he lied to the police for Griff, and the situation got heated.

Outside, young refugee Daryan Zahawi (Twana Omer) knocked on the door, and he grew worried when he overheard raised voices. He told a passing David and Alya that he thought he had heard Max in trouble, and David rushed to the scene.

Inside, David vowed to protect Max from Griff, and as the latter got violent, David threw a punch.

Just as Griff gained the upper hand and was in the midst of attacking David, Spider burst in with two police colleagues and immediately identified Griff.

Griff spewed hate as he was captured, while Spider addressed Max: "Alya called. That's twice now she's saved your bacon."

As Griff goaded Spider over his own scars, Spider triumphantly reminded him that he was now facing a "ten stretch" behind bars. He then made the arrest before ordering the officers to take Griff away.

The locals watched on, wondering whether Max had been sheltering Griff. Meanwhile, David tried to cling on to normality as he and Max sat down to eat a meal.

But just as David discussed moving on with their lives, Max announced that, although Griff's recent activities were wrong, not everything he ever said was.

David was horrified that Max was still brainwashed by this harmful agenda, but can Max be saved? It seems that the next stage of this story is about rehabilitation, as Corrie's Executive Producer Iain MacLeod revealed: "He will, over the course of 2023, realise the error of his ways.

"A lot of what we’re doing after that is about him being deprogrammed and un-brainwashed. There is a redemption on the horizon for [Max] after what he's been through. After-effects like with all stories last for a very long time after that."

If you are concerned that someone you know might be being radicalised, you are not alone. There is advice and support available via www.actearly.uk. If you’ve seen or heard something that could potentially be related to terrorism, trust your instincts and report it. Your actions could save lives. Report via www.gov.uk/ACT or call 0800 789 321.

