The actress has been playing Lauren Bolton since November last year. Her stint on the ITV show may have been relatively short but has seen her character Lauren involved in a a crucial far-right storyline with boyfriend Max Turner (Paddy Bever).

Ahead of her exit, Fitton has taken to Instagram to share her thoughts, leaving the door open for a possible Corrie return.

"Wow! What an incredible few months it has been on the cobbles! I want to start off by saying how grateful I am to all my family, friends and of course the supporters of the show who have taken the time out to reach out and show their support," she captioned a shot of her and Bever laughing.

"It has truly been an experience of a lifetime!"

Is it over between Lauren and Max? ITV

Fitton's Lauren was initially responsible for bringing Max to the dark side, getting him caught in Griff Reynolds's (Michael Condron) extremist group. However, the character was able to redeem herself when she and her boyfriend tipped off the police about Griff's bombing plan.

As for her exit storyline, Lauren will now move away from Weatherfield to live with her mum.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking about her "partner in crime" Bever, Fitton wrote: "Paddy you are an absolute diamond, an incredible talent, and I feel so privileged to have worked with you.

"You are the most hard working, most kindest person I know, thank you for taking me under your wing and making me feel a part of something so special."

She then teased: "For now we say goodbye to Lauren Bolton but hopefully this isn't the last you’ll see of Max and Loz!"

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.