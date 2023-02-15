The troubled teen has been at the centre of the soap's far-right extremism storyline, which saw him groomed into fascist ideals by terrorist Griff Reynolds .

Max Turner will get a "happy ending" at the conclusion of his current storyline in Coronation Street .

Current scenes in the soap have seen Max (Paddy Bever) face punishment for his crimes and he will be sentenced to six months in a detention centre for inciting hatred with his videos.

However, the soap's executive producer Iain McLeod has confirmed that there will be a light at the end of the tunnel for Max.

McLeod revealed on Loose Women on Wednesday (15th February 2023): "Yes, he's going to get a happy ending in the end. It felt important that we showed a story where someone that has gone that far down the wrong path, there is the chance to pull them back.

"And the story at its heart was supposed to be about a family dealing with how you communicate with a teenager that's gone this far off-track, and how do you bring them back into the fold and how do you redeem them?"

The producer also revealed that an unlikely romance will be part of Max getting a positive resolution to his journey and it sees the story transform dramatically over the year ahead.

"So there's a happy ending, it involves a love story," noted McLeod. "He meets this incredibly unlikely love interest and it's really funny... at the risk of making it sound like a tonal collision, we go from that really serious story we've told and it's evolved into a romcom almost over the course of the next 12 months."

McLeod also noted the reasoning behind taking Max on this journey and why they didn't wish to just leave it with a tragic or negative ending for the teen.

Paddy Bever as Max Turner in Coronation Street. ITV

"We wanted him to have a happy ending," he added. "It's interesting, we've had a lot of reaction there, he's said some awful stuff but I do feel kind of sorry for him. He was groomed, he was led astray and I think that happens with a lot of teenagers out in the UK at the moment, and it would be a shame if we told a story where we just wrote them off."

Later this week, viewers will see Max sentenced to a secure training centre where he is set to face a difficult time. However, fans now know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel for him.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be being radicalised, you are not alone. There is advice and support available via www.actearly.uk. If you’ve seen or heard something that could potentially be related to terrorism, trust your instincts and report it. Your actions could save lives. Report via www.gov.uk/ACT or call 0800 789 321.

