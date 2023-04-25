Next week, Stephen and Tim (Joe Duttine) continue to clash as the latter wants to stop the serial killer from marrying his mum, Elaine (Paula Wilcox).

Residents of Coronation Street need to watch out, as it seems Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) is on the hunt for his next victim – and it could be a fan favourite.

The pair are set to get married after Stephen accidentally proposed to his fiancée while high on drugs.

It's safe to say Tim isn't happy and he admits he'd rather die than see his mum marry Stephen – terrifying words considering the serial killer's history.

However, head-strong Elaine ignores her son's worries and insists it's time to get married as quick as possible. She plans to fly out on the afternoon to Las Vegas, but Sally (Sally Dynevor) finds out and has to tell Tim before it's too late.

Crafty Tim offers to drive Stephen and Elaine to the airport, but he leaves the killer red-faced when he drives off leaving Stephen on the doorstep.

After the dust settles, Elaine reassures Stephen they will head to Las Vegas and get married eventually. But as we all know too well, Stephen doesn't take well to being embarrassed – but will he risk killing Tim?

