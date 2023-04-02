The actress first joined the show in 2011 and has tackled some challenging storylines, including teenage pregnancy, early menopause and suffering a stint in prison after attacking Adam Barlow.

Coronation Street star Ellie Leach is set to leave her role as Faye Windass on the ITV soap after 12 years.

However, the character’s time on the cobbles is set to come to an end later this year, with Leach's final scenes set to air in July, The Sun reports.

According to the report, Leach has decided to leave Coronation Street to pursue other opportunities elsewhere.

“Ellie’s been on the soap since she was 10 years old so it’s all she’s known, she sees the cast like an extension of her family," a source told the publication.

"She’s sad to be leaving, but grateful that her character won’t be killed off. She’s going to have a go at trying other acting roles for a bit.”

ITV declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

The character is currently involved in a storyline that has seen her reconnect with her daughter, Miley, who went to live with her father Jackson Hodges in Canada after Faye decided she wasn’t ready to parent at 15.

The eight-year-old, who is now played by Frankie-Jae Simmonds, returned to the cobbles in March 2023, after Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) arranged a secret meeting behind Faye’s back.

Ellie recently explained how revisiting the storyline made her reflect on her time on the soap, revealing: "I feel like I don’t realise until I say it out loud! I have been in Coronation Street for twelve years but it literally feels like I started yesterday. Twelve years! That’s like, over half my life! It’s mental."

