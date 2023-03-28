Meanwhile, there's more heartache for Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) when her mum Tracy inadvertently causes more pain as she comes to terms with how Aaron sexually assaulted her.

Following the announcement from Coronation Street that Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) will be diagnosed with motor neurone disease , his medical fears cause him to take drastic action - but at what cost to him and his family?

Plus, Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) tries hard to win over Miley but the kind-hearted cop makes an error, leading to a heartbreaking admission.

With all that drama, plus storylines involving Glenda's blast from the past, Brian's dreams dashed and Stephen getting an unwanted shock, read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for Monday 3rd - Friday 7th April 2023.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Paul takes drastic action after MND fears

Damon and Paul talk.

Viewers know Paul will be diagnosed with motor neurone disease in the coming weeks on Coronation Street, but this week sees him finally given the initial warning that doctors want to test him for the incurable condition after suspecting the issues with his hand are caused by something greater than just the accident. As Paul comes to terms with what could lie ahead for him, he breaks down in tears. Will he tell his family the truth as they sit down for a meal?

Elsewhere in his world, money struggles have taken a drastic turn since he has been unable to work. He moves out of the flat with Dee Dee after Adam accidentally lets slip that the lawyer wanted to pay all of his costs for him. Insisting he isn't a charity case, Paul sets about to find another way of making money - and desperate to make amends to repay Billy and help Gemma with her wedding, he discovers evil Damon.

Nick tells Paul that Damon is bad news, and is actually Harvey's brother, but that doesn't stop the determined builder, who confides in the villain and explains he doesn't have long left to live and needs cash. Damon, sensing an opportunity, gives him the details for Kyle, someone who needs help with an insurance scam. How far will Paul actually go for money?

Tracy goes too far as Amy struggles

Tracy talks to a journalist.

After discovering her daughter had been raped by Aaron, Tracy takes matters into her own hands and looks to print some flyers to put around town and expose what a rat Aaron is. Carelessly leaving the flyer on the florist printer, Mary finds one, who then shows Abi, who in turn confronts Aaron. Peter calls in at No. 1 and tells Steve and Tracy about how the news is getting out - leaving Amy completely devastated at the thought of people knowing what she went through.

This doesn't deter fiery Tracy who storms off to the police station to demand the force takes Amy's allegation seriously. She also calls Daniel and when Amy and Steve arrive at the station, they find her about to give an interview to Suki from the Gazette. Amy begs Tracy to stand down, but will Tracy listen?

More like this

It's all too much for Amy though, and rumours start to emerge that she's changed her story, insisting she wasn't raped after all. Summer and Aadi go to see their friend and it's clear they're not convinced by her change of heart – and she clearly isn't OK, when she goes to Speed Daal for a takeout and turns away when she spots Aaron there. Will she get justice for what happened to her?

You can find help and support for the topics raised by visiting The Schools Consent Project and Rape Crisis.

Craig tries too hard

Faye and Craig try to impress Miley.

Faye makes Craig's day when she asks him to go and meet Miley when she visits later, but when he invites Beth, too, how will Faye react to an already difficult situation? With Miley due to come round, kind-hearted Craig tells Faye he wants to get her a present and while Faye explains Miley likes basketball, Craig mishears and gets her a baseball bat and mitt. Miley fails to enjoy herself and Craig feels terrible for making such a silly mistake. While Faye feels for him, Craig admits to her he's jealous of Jackson. How will the couple come to terms with this latest challenge?

Stephen gets shocked by a return

Carla returns to Underworld.

Elaine puts pressure on Stephen as the plan to buy a house together progresses, but that would require Stephen to show his proof of funds - which definitely can't go well for him. His week goes from bad to worse, however, when he finds out from Michael that he's planned to increase the bonus he wants to give the girls, Stephen hides his anger and calls Rufus to try and negotiate. The businessman refuses, leaving Stephen in a pickle - what will he do? And how will he react when Carla makes her way back to work?

Damon has his eyes set on Sarah

Damon and Sarah flirt.

They've been flirting for weeks, and now others are starting to notice their chemistry, as Dee Dee can't help but notice the sexual tension between Damon and Sarah. The villain only has eyes for the businesswoman, and will stop at nothing to get what he wants - even going so far as to tell her in the Rovers his only goal is to get her into bed. How will she react to the proposition? Later on, Sarah can't hide her disappointment at her Easter plans falling flat because Leanne won't let Sam go on an egg hunt while Damon and his thugs are at large. Sarah lashes out at Damon, telling him it's about time he set things right with Leanne, so Sarah offers her home to sign a peace treaty with Leanne. Will Damon accept?

Brian's hopes are dashed

Brian tells Mary about his Italian cousin.

Brian gets some surprising news when he starts to piece together his family tree, and finds out he's got a cousin alive and well in Italy. It's not all smooth sailing to the country, as he asks Rita to cover for him in the Kabin – but the shop worker refuses and Brian's left with no choice but to ask Mary, who's already feeling a little dismayed by their relationship. Mary thought she might be asked to go with Brian to Italy, but everyone's plans are ruined when his cousin Isabella tells them she'll come over to Weatherfield instead as her Naples flat is being renovated. Next time, Brian!

Glenda gets a blast from the past

Glenda and Estelle reunite.

George and Todd get rid of a rather tricky customer out of the undertakers, but it isn't long before Glenda realises she knows Estelle - they used to work on the cruises together (and viewers will know her as West End star Ruthie Henshall)! The pair catch-up and it turns out that Estelle runs a performing arts club for kids, and anyone can buy into the business and set up their own branch, leaving Glenda considering her options. Is there a new venture on the horizon for Glenda?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.