The devastating disease attacks motor neurones in the body and as a result, reduces mobility and eventually results in death.

In line with the deteriorating effects of MND, Paul's storyline will last months, not weeks, Coronation Street has confirmed.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Ash explained how he's only recently got into the storyline in filming, saying: "I've been eased into it obviously after just starting with his hand.

"I'm aware that as time goes on, and as the symptoms progress, it'll get a lot more technical. As the symptoms pile up, I'm going to be speaking a lot more with the MND Association to make sure we get it right. It's quite a journey.

"Let me say, we're going to portray a progression of Paul's illness."

Speaking about when he first found out about the storyline, Ash explained: "I was called into the producer's office late last year. They said we've got this very big storyline and it should be a great thing to do, but ultimately it does mean an eventual exit.

"So, I have mixed feelings. I'll be sad to leave the show, it's been such an amazing job and I've met fantastic people, but also at the same time, I'm quite happy to be involved in such a powerful storyline that hopefully will bring awareness to MND. It's a double-edged sword."

MND affects one in 300 in the UK, with six people dying every day from the illness - but the journey can be completely different for every patient.

Coronation Street's Paul Foreman is diagnosed with MND.

"I'm hoping the storyline brings awareness to the condition," Ash said. "The general public can see what people go through on a daily basis, and also the loved ones - it affects so much of their life and their family's life.

"There are so many responsibilities to get it right and to represent it properly. And there are people watching Coronation Street and living with MND. It's important to get it right and to be spot on with it."

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

