The disgraced businessman has already managed to compile quite the kill list and it seems he may be adding to it before you can say "Underworld".

Soap star Todd Boyce has hinted at his villain Stephen Reid unleashing his murderous instincts again on Coronation Street .

As fans known, Stephen killed Leo Thompkins (Joe Frost) in an accident last year. After making it look like Leo took off to Canada, the baddie also got rid of Leo's father Teddy (Grant Burgin) after he'd arrived in Weatherfield to look for his son.

He then went on to spike his boss Carla Connor's (Alison King) drinks with LSD to make her doubt her sanity, prompting her to seek medical treatment. In recent scenes, he also attempted to kill Rufus Donahue (Steve Meo) with a hole punch after the latter threatened to expose his secrets.

"I think there could be more," Boyce told The Mirror. "He has a taste for it now and I think he figures that if he gets caught for three, he might as well get caught for four or five."

The star continued: "It would be great to go down in the record books as the show's biggest serial killer. What a thing to be known for."

While it isn't clear who Stephen will target next, Boyce revealed most of his co-stars are afraid it could be their turn and often ask him for how long he's going to be around. "I'm forever being asked by the cast: ‘Now how long are you here for?'" he added.

Teddy is attacked by Stephen in Coronation Street ITV

"Then they'll come back a month later and go: 'Tell me again, how long do you think you're going to stay?'"

According to Boyce, his cast mates just want to know "when their future is safe". "There have been rumours about Stephen killing very senior characters and they're all cagey with me.

"Every single cast member I work with is worried that they could be next on my list. At the moment, I'm doing a lot of scenes with Ryan Russell, who plays Michael Bailey, and he's thinking: 'Hmm, when did I sign my last contract?'"

With Carla temporarily out of his way, will Stephen make sure Rufus keeps his mouth shut? And who else has he set his sights on?

