Meanwhile, Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) learns more about his hand injury, and it could change his situation following the recent accident. Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) unwittingly shares an evening with dodgy Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths); while Daisy Midgeley's (Charlotte Jordan) pre-wedding festivities aren't what she hoped for.

Prepare for a repeat performance with that deadly hole punch , as murderous Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) plans to bump off his next victim next week. Will he kill again, and will he keep getting away with it?

Aaron Sandford (James Craven) continues to carry on as normal after sexually assaulting Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney), Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) receives a promising offer and Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) is left furious.

Read on for all the latest Coronation Street spoilers from 20th - 24th March 2023.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Will Stephen kill Rufus over big threat?

Stephen stands menacingly over Rufus in Coronation Street. ITV

As the week begins, Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) visits the factory and is stunned to find Stephen in charge. Peter accuses the staff of stabbing boss Carla (Alison King) in the back, while Stephen is poised to sign off on the American contract when Rufus appears and tells him to tear up the contract, as he wants sole rights to Nippersnapper otherwise he'll expose Stephen for drugging Carla. Picking up the hole punch, a furious Stephen approaches Rufus from behind. Will he kill him?

Whatever happens next, Stephen ends up lying to Sarah by making out that the Americans pulled out of the contract. Peter visits Carla, breaking the news that the factory workers have voted to put Stephen in charge. How much longer can Stephen keep his composure for, and will his role in Carla's situation be revealed?

More like this

2. Paul receives news over his symptoms

Paul hears shocking news in Coronation Street. ITV

Following their recent romantic reunion, Paul and Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) have another decision to make when adoptive daughter Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) suggests Paul should move back in. As the week continues, Paul's sister Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) confides in him that the wedding venue is demanding full payment upfront, or the nuptials will be called off. Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) hears Paul on the phone to the bank - but there's more than just financial strain worrying Paul.

When he reveals there's been no improvement in his hand, Dr Gaddas refers Paul to a neurologist. Meanwhile, Peter heads over to see Paul after getting a call from Dee Dee about a witness statement over the accident. Peter accuses Paul of faking his injuries, ordering him to stop using Carla's mental health issues for his own gain. Paul denies this is the case, and later sets off to see the neurologist who explains Paul needs some scans. She adds that Paul's problems with his hand are unlikely to have been caused by the accident, and after telling Dee Dee, Paul is shocked when she tells him that he won't be entitled to compensation if this is revealed to be the case. What is behind Paul's symptoms?

3. Sarah cheats with Damon?

Tina O'Brien as Sarah Barlow and Ciarán Griffiths as Damon Hay in Coronation Street. ITV

Damon pays Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) a visit at The Bistro, where he menacingly reminds him that he still has financial interest in the business and reveals he has a new solicitor who Nick might be familiar with. Nick and Sarah are horrified with Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) for taking Damon's case, and after a row, Sarah heads off alone to the hotel Adam booked for their date night. Once there, Sarah sits at the bar next to Damon, who she's never met, and he chats her up as she reveals she's had a row with her husband.

A tipsy Sarah then invites Damon up to her room for a drink - is this leading somewhere she may regret? The next day, Sarah is not happy to hear that Adam is still planning to represent Damon, and she meets with Damon to plead with him to drop Adam as his solicitor and stay away from Nick. He refuses to make any promises on the matter, and later Dee Dee warns Damon that he's unlikely to walk free as the person who stitched him up with the police knew what they were doing. Fuming, Damon corners Nick in the Bistro office. Has he worked out that Nick was behind his arrest? And how deep is Sarah now embroiled in the mess?

4. Daisy gets an unwelcome hen surprise

Daisy is stunned by a guest in Coronation Street ITV

Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) is thrilled when Daisy asks if she'll give her away at the wedding; while Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) wants to perform at the event. Glenda belts out a few songs behind the bar of The Rovers, hoping to impress Daisy, and as Christina (Amy Robbins) returns, she reveals she's arranged a surprise for daughter Daisy. While the stags have a low-key party at The Bistro, two old friends of Daisy's arrive at the pub for the hen do. Faced with Samantha and Ellie, Daisy is mortified. Will she end up enjoying their catch-up, or has Christina made a big blunder? The latter seems more likely...

5. Aaron focuses on Summer as Amy remains troubled

Summer and Aaron discuss their future ITV

Amy tries on her bridesmaid's dress for Daisy's big day, but when Daisy mentions the upcoming hen night, Amy panics and says she can't make it. Traumatised after being raped by Aaron, who has denied everything, Amy continues to suffer in silence. Meanwhile, Aaron is concerned about affording rent and tells girlfriend Summer, who is still oblivious over his sinister actions, that he thinks it's time they lived together again. Summer is taken aback, but agrees to think about it. But how long will it be before Aaron's behaviour is revealed to all?

6. Ryan's game-changing offer

Ryan may be about to reach his goal. ITV

Ryan persuades ex-girlfriend-turned-pal Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) to meet him in the bistro later. At the same time, an Ibiza club promoter called Crystal calls in and hands Ryan her business card. Ryan later confides in boss Nick about Crystal, explaining that she has offered him a gig in Ibiza. Having lost all he holds dear recently, Nick advises Ryan to think about which is more important to him - Alya or his dream job in Ibiza. Will Ryan jet off to fulfil his DJ goal, or stick around to be with the woman he still loves?

7. Evelyn rocked by sad discovery

David Neilson as Roy Cropper and Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer. ITV

Roy apologises to friend Evelyn for missing her birthday party, explaining Carla's problems to her. But Evelyn is later worried about beloved dog Cerberus, when he shows no interest in eating. Still unwell, Cerberus is taken to the vet by concerned Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall), and the vet suggests food poisoning. Roy reveals he dropped an Eccles cake in the café, and fears that Cerberus may have eaten it and got sick.

Angry, Evelyn tells Roy that if anything happens to Cerberus, she'll never forgive him. The vet eventually breaks the sad news that her pet is suffering from kidney failure. By the end of the week, it seems that poor Cerberus has lost his life, with Evelyn branding the café a death trap and Roy admitting to Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) that he's getting rid of his phone, knowing that if he hadn't been distracted, he would never have dropped the food on the floor and Cerberus would still be alive. Is Roy truly to blame, and will Evelyn ever forgive him?

You can find help and support for the topics raised by visiting The Schools Consent Project and Rape Crisis.

