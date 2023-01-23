The shady character killed poor Teddy Thompkins (Grant Burgin) last week when the latter worked out that Stephen had murdered his son Leo (Joe Frost). When a fight ensued, Stephen picked up the nearest heavy object, which just happened to be the factory office's hole punch, and fatally struck Teddy over the head with it.

Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) managed to dispose of the body of his latest victim in tonight's Coronation Street (23rd January), after his attempts to cover his tracks descended into a farce.

But he then had to avoid suspicion, sending a nearby Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) away and even letting other locals help him move the body. To be clear, he'd hidden it in a car roof box - which he claimed contained sewing machines! Have we ever seen a soap character enlist so many oblivious accomplices to cover up a murder?

Stephen then panicked when mum Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) took the car with the body in, and now he needed it back! He left messages telling Audrey he needed her to return the vehicle, but this caused her to have car trouble due to feeling rushed.

Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) had to step in because the car roof box was so heavy, as most of Stephen's relatives hilariously spent the day telling him. Meanwhile, Stephen was caught wiping the factory CCTV by owner Carla Barlow (Alison King), who only collared him because she knew he was allowing niece Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) access to the office.

When he finally got to the car, it wouldn't start, and Stephen was assisted by nephew David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) and policeman Craig Tinker (Colson Smith). As David urged him to take his car instead, Stephen was on the verge of manic laughter.

Ready to give up, Stephen drowned his sorrows with Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews). But later, we saw him at the canal, where he had dragged the car roof box. He sent the box containing poor Teddy into the water, but his final problem was ensuring the box sank. He threw stones until the box began to sink, breathing a sigh of relief.

What will Corrie think up next?

