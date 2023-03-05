Coronation Street ’s Elle Mulvaney has said her character Amy Barlow “wants a sense of justice” after she was raped by Aaron Sandford (James Craven).

This article includes discussion around rape and sexual consent that some readers may find upsetting.

The ITV soap introduced a dark consent storyline on Friday night (3rd March) as Amy passed out after having too much to drink.

The episode saw Amy and Aaron share a drunken kiss at the flat they share, shortly after Aaron had fallen out with his girlfriend Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby).

The pair then moved to the bedroom, where Amy admitted she was feeling sick and rolled away from Aaron, who continued to undress and rape her.

Elle Mulvaney as Amy Barlow and James Craven as Aaron Sandford in Coronation Street. ITV

Talking to Digital Spy about the aftermath of the harrowing events, Mulvaney said of her character: "I think Amy wants a sense of justice. Aaron admitting it is the main thing that she wants, but then if he gets a criminal charge as well, then that would mean that it's been proven and he's guilty."

She continued: "Most importantly, Amy wants Aaron to know what he's done is wrong, because in her head, the worries are: 'Is he going to do this to somebody else? Has he already done this to Summer?' There's lots of things going through her head."

Spoilers have revealed Amy will confront Aaron in upcoming scenes, who begs her to forget all about the incident.

When Amy asserts that she was far too drunk to consent, Aaron tries to convince her that she wanted to have sex as much as he did, and they're equally responsible for what happened.

Later in the week, Summer announces her plans to go to Manchester University so she can be near Aaron, but Amy urges her to consider her other options, leaving Summer baffled.

If you have been affected by the topics raised in Amy's story, you can find help and support by visiting The Schools Consent Project and Rape Crisis, and by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

