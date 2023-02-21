A dark new storyline begins next week as Coronation Street tackles the issue of non-consensual sex. When Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) is unable to consent, Aaron Sandford (James Craven) takes the decision out of her hands.

This article includes discussion around rape and sexual consent, as well as stalking, that some readers may find upsetting.

Meanwhile, Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) unwittingly takes LSD, sending the killer on a powerful trip down memory lane, Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) deals with his symptoms as well as an offer of compensation for his accident, and Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) finds a friend in Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon), who knows all t0o well what she's going through.

Also, Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) faces her past and Daryan Zahawi (Twana Omer) bids farewell to Weatherfield. Elsewhere, Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan) confides in pal Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan), and Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) receives upsetting news.

Read on for the latest Coronation Street spoilers, airing between 27th February - 3rd March 2023.

8 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Aaron rapes Amy when she cannot consent

Aaron (James Craven) makes the decision to have sex with Amy (Elle Mulvaney) when she cannot consent. ITV

Ahead of this distressing story, Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) discovers that boyfriend Aaron has been having late night chats with his ex-girlfriend Mia - and she's not happy. Later, Summer talks to pal Amy, saying she's struggling to trust Aaron. Amy tells Summer that she's needy and insecure, so Summer retaliates by making a dig about Amy's ex, Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan).

More like this

Aaron finds Amy upset after her row with Summer, and he asks her to celebrate with him over some cocktails at the Bistro when he announces that boss Kevin has promoted him to mechanic now that his probation period is over. As Amy and Aaron get ready for their night out, the sexual chemistry between them leads to the pair kissing. Amy pulls away, wracked with guilt over betraying Summer.

But at the Bistro, Amy struggles to watch Summer and Aaron together and she heads back to the flat. Aaron and Summer, meanwhile, ruin the evening for everyone else with their constant sniping, so Aaron leaves too. At the flat, Amy and Aaron play drinking games as they finish all the alcohol they have.

Amy then stumbles into the bedroom to find more, but declares herself too drunk and adds that she feels sick. As Amy falls into bed, Aaron climbs in next to her and tries to kiss her. Amy is completely oblivious to what happens next, but Corrie has already confirmed that the following day, Amy will realise what has happened and declare that she has been raped. The ITV soap is working with The Schools Consent Project to portray Amy's ordeal as it looks to highlight consent over the coming weeks.

2. Stephen gets a taste of his own medicine

Stephen (Todd Boyce) accidentally takes the drug he's been using to spike Carla. ITV

Stephen continues with his plan to discredit Carla Barlow (Alison King) at the factory as he gathers the shareholders on the workforce. He insists that Carla isn't fit to take charge again yet, and urges them to take a vote of no confidence. Faye then gets out her phone to tip off Carla, while Dick Havisham arrives at Underworld and belittles Stephen for being incompetent. Carla summons Stephen to her office and gives him a rollicking for trying to oust her from her own business.

Meanwhile, Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) tells Stephen that the Redbank apartment she wants is outside her budget, and she's thrilled when he agrees they should buy it together as flat mates. Elaine secretly wishes they were moving in together as a couple, while Stephen makes a furtive phone call to arrange an urgent meeting.

The next day, Stephen laces Carla's tea with LSD as she prepares for a presentation. Carla takes a sip but spits it out, complaining that he's made it with full fat milk. Stephen realises this means he's given Carla the wrong drink, so either he or his niece Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) has drunk the LSD. At the hotel, Stephen takes to the stage for the presentation, but starts to sweat as his vision becomes blurred.

He's horrified as the penny drops that he's taken the drugs himself. The LSD sends Stephen on a trip down memory lane, but will he unmask himself in the process? Well, in the aftermath he finds himself engaged to Elaine - and tells her he wants them to keep the news quiet. Carla berates Stephen for pulling out of the presentation and leaving Sarah to carry the can, and banishes him from the American deal. Seething, Stephen heads out to buy more drugs but is mugged for his money by two boys, causing him to see red. What will he do next? It's anyone's guess!

3. Paul seeks help over accident

Dee Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) offers Paul (Peter Ash) some advice. ITV

Paul is desperate to get back to work at the builders' yard, but boss Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) asks him to take it easy. Still suffering worrying symptoms after being knocked down in the street, Paul's slightly concerned when he can't tie his bootlaces and later decides to cut down some panels using his left hand.

As Ed sees Paul narrowly avoid the saw's spinning blade, Ed orders him to go home. Paul admits to Billy that he hasn't felt right since the accident, before telling twin sister Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) that he can't help pay her gas bill after all. Ed explains that Paul must wait for the medical all-clear before working, while Billy and Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) persuade Paul to sue Carla for negligence.

Dr Gaddas tells Paul his hand could take up to 12 weeks to heal, so Gemma urges Paul to sue Carla for loss of earnings. Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) realises his wife wasn't insured to drive the van, so he offers Paul £15k compensation if Paul drops his case. Paul accepts, but on Dee Dee's advice he returns the money as he needs to wait for a full diagnosis. Later, Paul hands Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) a wad of cash, saying he's got a loan that he can pay back when his compensation comes through. But is Paul getting ahead of himself?

4. Daisy confides in Maria over stalker

Maria (Samia Longchambon) listens to Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) as she confides her ordeal. ITV

When her wedding cake samples are delivered by her stalker Justin (Andrew Still), Daisy is appalled and her fiancé Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) reports Justin to his courier company. They refuse to take action without proof, and Daniel worries as he confides in dad Ken Barlow (William Roache) about the risk Justin poses to his family. Meanwhile, Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) recommends that Daisy book Maria for her wedding hair, but Daisy insults her by branding her out of touch.

Daisy later apologises, and Maria clocks her distress as her phone constantly pings with messages. Maria softens and offers a shoulder as she opens up about her own experience with stalking. On Maria's advice, Daisy goes to the police and tells Jenny that she's got a hearing for a Stalking Protection Order. Will this stop Justin from continuing to harass her?

5. Faye's blast from the past

Faye (Ellie Leach) reveals some news to Sally (Sally Dynevor). ITV

After receiving a diagnosis of premature ovarian failure last year, Faye came to terms with the fact that she would not be able to have any more children. But next week, she tells stepmum Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) that Jackson, the father of her daughter Miley, had contacted her and asked if she wants to see her.

Faye explains to Sally that she made her peace with never being a mother due to her menopause, and she doesn't want to risk stirring up her feelings by seeing Miley. Sally later offers to babysit Glory Bailey and then pretends she needs to pop out, leaving Glory with Faye. When she returns to see them playing together, Sally hopes her scheme has paid off. But will Faye see through her efforts?

6. Daryan's new venture

Twana Omer as Daryan Zahawi in Coronation Street. ITV

Daryan informs Maria and Gary Windass (Mikey North) that his brother is in Nottingham, but he cannot trace his exact location. So, the couple offer Daryan money for a trip to Nottingham to track down his sibling, and he soon announces that his social worker is taking him there. Gary, Maria, Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) and Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) wave Daryan off at the train station.

Will Darayn find his brother - and will he be back?

7. Hope makes sad admission

Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) and Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan) in Coronation Street. ITV

When Hope tells Sam that Beth Sutherland (Lisa George) slapped her and then warned her not to bother grassing her up as nobody would believe her, Sam is shocked. He tells her dad Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) that Hope is telling the truth. But will he believe it?

Of course, viewers know that Hope has a long history of lying, as well as extremely destructive behaviour. But Corrie boss Iain MacLeod recently revealed that Hope will be going on a coming of age journey as the soap strives to turn her and Sam into the next PJ and Duncan!

8. Kevin hears bad news

Kevin Webster in Coronation Street. ITV

It's been years since we last saw Webster patriarch Bill Webster (who was played by the late Peter Armitage), but next week son Kevin hears that Bill has suffered a heart attack. Will any more news be revealed, or will Kev be waving a temporary goodbye to the cobbles to care for him?

Of course, sister Debbie (Sue Devaney) now resides in Weatherfield too, while Kevin has built a happy family unit with wife Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine), son Jack (Kyran Bowes) and baby Alfie. What will Kevin do next?

If you have been affected by the topics raised in Amy's story, you can find help and support by visiting The Schools Consent Project and Rape Crisis, and by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222. Viewers who identify with Daisy’s experience can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 0808 802 0300, and can visit Suzy Lampagh Trust for further support. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

