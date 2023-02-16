The pair are currently preparing for their wedding after becoming engaged at Christmas after a dramatic on-off romance.

However, now Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) is dealing with a brutal stalking campaign by social media follower Justin Rutherford (Andrew Still).

The drama looks set to carry through to Daisy and Daniel's upcoming wedding day and executive producer MacLeod has spilt details on the drama while appearing on Loose Women on Wednesday (15th February 2023).

"It's a soap wedding, when do they ever go smoothly? Put it that way," commented MacLeod. "Obviously this story starting now with Daisy experiencing this stalker will continue all the way up to and including the wedding day and that will form part of the drama that takes place around the wedding."

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

However, the producer made clear that the long-term future of Daniel and Daisy is secure despite whatever goes down on the wedding day.

MacLeod: "But I think Daniel and Daisy are for keeps, so, no spoilers, but even if the wedding doesn't go entirely according to plan, I do think long-term that they're a couple I'm really invested in."

That will be greeted with relief by fans of the squabbling couple, but Daisy has a real ordeal coming up with Justin.

Actress Charlotte Jordan teased how the character will be forever changed by the ordeal she is put through by Justin.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other media, Jordan explained the effect on Daisy.

Andrew Still as Justin and Charlotte Jordan as Daisy in Coronation Street ITV

"Daisy is a feisty, confident character," noted Jordan. "But what you see is this guy just totally [taking] her power from her. You can’t control how other people behave, and you can’t control how other people interpret things.

More like this

"So she feels totally powerless, and then you’ll just slowly see Justin eradicate and decimate all the things that make her Daisy, which is just really sad. He’s just going to slowly but surely destroy everything that makes her, her."

She added: "It was really important to do this storyline, very clever to do it with a character like Daisy.

"She’s a divisive character; you love her or you hate her, there’s not really an in-between. All the things that make her Daisy - and she is extra, she is flamboyant, she is camp, she is big - you’ll slowly see that she starts to crumble and get smaller and smaller. I don’t think she’ll ever be the same again."

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.