The beloved character will be off screen for part of 2023 as actress Jennie McAlpine takes maternity leave, meaning Fiz will be written out temporarily.

Fiz Dobbs will not split from her husband Tyrone when she temporarily leaves Coronation Street .

However, executive producer Iain McLeod has revealed that this departure will not bring about the end of her recent marriage to Tyrone after a lengthy period of separation for the pair.

Speaking on Loose Women on Wednesday (15th February 2023), McLeod revealed that "geographically she will have to" leave Tyrone for a time due to the departure of Fiz for a period.

However, he added: "What we did not want to do is split them up."

Noting their on-again-off-again romance, McLeod stated: "Fiz will be leaving to cover Jennie's maternity leave but it will not be acrimonious, they'll part as friends, they'll kind of do the long-distance thing.

"Actually, we've pre-recorded some little bits with Jennie that we're going to play in as video calls so while she's away we can still see her talking to Tyrone. We're trying to use all the tricks we can to cover it."

Jennie McAlpin as Fiz Stape and Alan Halsall as Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street for Christmas. ITV

McLeod revealed the bigger challenge is always the practical methods to hide the pregnancies of actresses on screen if their characters are not pregnant.

Thankfully, fans of Fiz and Tyrone can rest easy for their future together.

