Tyrone proposed to Fiz earlier this month and soon began to plan a surprise festive wedding for his bride. Unfortunately, his secrecy led to poor Fiz believing that Ty wasn't making any effort for Christmas.

Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) were finally married in tonight's Christmas instalment of Coronation Street (25th December) - but not until after a series of disasters.

As the day arrived, Fiz was disappointed to find that Tyrone had got her some cheap chocolates and a free keyring - but Tyrone had let their daughters Hope (Isabella Flanagan) and Ruby (Macy Alabi) in on his plans, and he was happy to keep up the ruse.

It was only when the trio donned their wedding outfits, ready to burst into song and reveal all to Fiz that they found she was gone.

Fiz had headed off to buy a turkey, unhappy with the thought of having a takeaway for Christmas dinner. Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) explained that Fiz had probably gone to a turkey farm that their one-time stepdad Les Battersby (Bruce Jones) used to buy from, and advised Tyrone to head to the hotel anyway.

Tyrone (Alan Halsall) had been planning the ultimate romantic surprise for Fiz (Jennie McAlpine). ITV

Meanwhile, Fiz had left her phone at home - a fact she only noticed when her car broke down on a country road. Venturing out to find a phone box, Fiz bumped into passer-by Chris. Little did Tyrone know her dilemma as he was forced to tell the wedding guests, including his exasperated nan Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman), that the ceremony would not be going ahead.

The guests made their way to the Rovers while Chris encouraged Fiz to call the Webster's Garage number on her keyring, even lending the cashless woman some coins. At the pub, Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) noted he was on call for breakdown recovery, and as he noticed some missed calls, Kev got to work.

Thanks to him, Fiz eventually made it to the hotel, where Tyrone was thrilled to see her. She agreed to marry him there and then, and rushed to change into the dress provided. Some of the guests made it back in time to watch the heartwarming ceremony, where Tyrone and Fiz were, at last, pronounced husband and wife.

At the reception, Kevin made a moving speech about lasting love, and it wasn't long before Fiz and Tyrone were driven back to the hotel for the night. As they prepared to set off, Fiz spotted kind stranger Chris on the cobbles - but when she tried to point him out to Ty, Chris seemed to disappear in a Santa-style moment of magic.

Of course, it turned out that Chris had just been hidden out of sight, but Fiz thought nothing of it as the credits rolled to a Merry Christmas in Weatherfield.

