In upcoming scenes of the ITV series, Faye's ex Jackson Hodge will make a surprise comeback, asking her whether she's ready to spend time with their daughter.

Coronation Street has a twist in store for Faye Windass as someone from her past is due to make an appearance soon.

In one the latest soapland recasts, the character is now played by Joseph Evans. The actor takes over from Rhys Cadman, who appeared on the soap in 2015 and briefly reprised the role in 2017.

Sally, Tim and Jackson in Coronation Street. ITV

Corrie fans will recall that the character portrayed by Ellie Leach gave birth to Miley back in 2015, but struggled to come to terms with being a parent.

After the baby's christening went wrong, Jackson's parents offered to look after her. Faye ultimately agreed and the Hodges relocated to Canada with Miley.

It looks as though Jackson is back in the UK with Miley, reaching out to Faye to have a reunion. But she's been ignoring his messages, prompting him to show up at Sally (Sally Dynevor) and Tim's (Joe Duttine) doorstep to plead his case to them.

Later on, Sally tells Tim that Faye hasn't replied to Jackson's texts as she doesn't want to see her daughter. Will Faye change her mind?

