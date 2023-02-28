Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) is left shaken when she wakes up with no memory of the night before - and pieces together the harrowing truth. Meanwhile, Justin (Andrew Still) terrifies Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan), but can she make people listen over her stalking ordeal ?

Beth Sutherland's (Lisa George) lies over Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) are finally uncovered, and her husband Kirk (Andy Whyment) is devastated; while Hope and pal Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) take a new step.

Faye Windass's (Ellie Leach) choice stuns her dad Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine), while he also finds that his mum Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) is a cause for concern.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers, from 6th - 10th March 2023.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Amy Barlow confronts Aaron Sandford over sexual assault

Amy is horrified when Aaron claims they had consensual sex. ITV

When Amy wakes up after a night of drinking, she's hungover and has no memory of how she got into bed. Meanwhile, in the garage, Aaron Sandford (James Craven) is also hungover and feeling wretched. As the teens meet at Speed Daal for lunch, Aaron tells Amy that he's struggling too. He adds that things went too far, and they shouldn't have slept together. Amy reels is shock over what Aaron has told her, but Aaron continues with his day and makes up with girlfriend Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby).

He then catches up with Amy and begs her to forget about their drunken sex. But when Amy asserts that she was far too drunk to consent, Aaron tries to convince her that she wanted to have sex as much as he did, and they're equally responsible for what happened. Amy knows he's lying, and her oblivious dad Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) is worried when she misses her university lecture after an awful night's sleep.

Out of excuses when Summer invites her to meet for a drink, Amy spots Aaron there with a mate, so she leaves. Later in the week, Summer reveals her plans to go to Manchester University so she can be near Aaron; but Amy urges her to look further afield. Summer is bemused, while Aaron makes out to Amy that he was just as drunk as she was and begs her not to tell Summer they slept together. Will Amy report Aaron to the police for rape?

2. Justin Rutherford invades Daisy Midgeley's life

Christina introduces Justin as her new boyfriend. ITV

When Daisy meets her mum Christina (Amy Robbins) for lunch, she's horrified when Christina introduces Justin as her new boyfriend. Scared that Justin may have found out the date of her wedding, Daisy calls the venue to reschedule; but then the owner of the boutique calls at The Rovers, telling her that they've had a call from Justin accusing her of assault, and they're no longer prepared to lend her a wedding dress as the publicity could damage their reputation. Daisy is gutted, and when fiancé Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) makes light of it, she's furious and storms off.

Back at home, the doorbell rings, and when Daisy checks her app, she's horrified once more to see that it's Justin at the door. Daisy orders him to leave, but when she returns to the living room, Justin is standing there, having got in through the back door. The terrified woman checks her phone the following day, and is pleasantly surprised that there are no new messages from Justin.

She soon prepares for her Stalking Protection Order hearing, and Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) addresses the court and points out that Justin has failed to attend. Daisy delivers her statement, describing how Justin has made her life a misery; but then Justin arrives. He tells the court that there's been a misunderstanding and he actually made friends with Daisy. As he declares that he's no stalker, will Daisy be granted the protection order?

3. Beth Tinker's violence risks her marriage

Beth's lies backfire on her. ITV

Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) pop home for a romantic lunch together, only to find Hope there having skipped school. As Fiz steps towards her, Hope flinches and begs her mum not to hit her. Fiz and Ty are stunned, and they accuse Beth of hitting Hope and then lying about it. As the week continues, a contrite Beth hands Fiz a letter for Hope, and Fiz reads it and promises to pass it on.

But with Kirk upset over Beth's behaviour, Beth takes advice from sister-in-law Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon), setting out to remind Kirk that she's a good person underneath. As Beth shows her husband some mementos from their relationship and tells him how much she loves him, Kirk is touched, but he asks for more time.

It remains to be seen what happens next, but we later see Beth assuring Kirk that she's thrown Marco's letter away, before they continue to argue. When it comes to Kirk moving out, though, the pair realise it's not what they want and agree to make a fresh start. But who is Marco, and what are we missing here?

4. Hope Stape and Sam Blakeman go official

The youngsters decide to become a couple. ITV

Corrie boss Iain MacLeod recently confirmed a future for Hope and Sam as a double act. And next week, the pair agree that they're now boyfriend and girlfriend! They've been friends for a while now, despite their different natures. But might they each be a good influence on the other? Perhaps Sam can bring out the best in Hope, while Hope might be able to instil some confidence in Sam. It will be interesting to see Hope's story take a calmer turn, as we're promised she's in for a more down to earth time this year!

5. Faye Windass's choice revealed

Tim learns that Jackson is trying to contact Faye. ITV

Knowing that she's been avoiding dad Tim lately, Faye agrees to a night out with him. But when her phone buzzes with a message from Jackson, the father to her daughter Miley who has been trying to get in touch with her, Faye covers rather than confiding in Tim. But by the end of the week, Jackson calls in at Tim and his wife Sally Metcalfe's (Sally Dynevor) house. He introduces himself as Miley's dad, and explains that he and Miley have moved back to the UK and explains that he's struggling to get in contact with Faye. Sally then breaks the news to Tim that Faye has been ignoring the messages because she doesn't want to see her daughter. Tim is shocked, but will he try and talk Faye round, or respect her decision?

6. Tim Metcalfe worries for Elaine Jones

Elaine is still smitten with Stephen in Coronation Street ITV

Faye isn't the only family member Tim has to worry about next week, as he sees a picture of a country cottage on mum Elaine's laptop. When Elaine reveals that she's looking at properties, and taking Stephen Reid's (Todd Boyce) advice as they'll be spending a substantial amount of time there, Tim's concerns for her welfare worsen. But he has no idea just how dangerous Stephen is - could Elaine be at serious risk?

If you have been affected by the topics raised in Amy's story, you can find help and support by visiting The Schools Consent Project and Rape Crisis, and by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

Anybody affected by Daisy’s story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 0808 802 0300, or visit the Suzy Lamplugh Trust. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub for further help and support.

