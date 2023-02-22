Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) was left further distressed in tonight's Coronation Street (Wednesday 22nd February), after her visit to the police led to another disturbing stalking development .

The troubled character has been receiving unwanted attention and messages from Justin (Andrew Still) for several weeks, and an initial trip to report his behaviour to the police saw Daisy asked to keep a diary of every incident.

Justin continued to harass Daisy and then found her phone number while delivering a package for her this week. When she blocked his number after he left her a deluded voicemail, Daisy was uneasy as he continued to use new phone numbers to contact her.

Tonight, Daisy remained on edge and she turned off her phone to get a break from Justin's constant messages. When Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) arrived home from work, Daisy eventually switched her phone back on, and the endless messages came through yet again. One of the texts said that Justin would rather die than be without Daisy, and added that he knew she felt the same.

Daniel took one look at this and immediately insisted that Daisy find her logbook to take to the police, as this was a death threat. But once there, PC Scott took a very relaxed view of the situation, suggesting that Justin was just a guy with a crush.

Although he photocopied the evidence she provided, Daisy was upset and frustrated when PC Scott explained that they couldn't take action as Justin had yet to commit a crime.

Back at home, Daniel offered to keep track on Daisy's messages and social media for her, but Daisy was stunned when she noticed she had a new follower - PC Scott, who had also 'liked' all of her holiday photos.

With the officer now showing signs of being very much part of the problem, what can Daisy do? Will anyone from the police listen to her stalking reports and take her seriously?

Anybody affected by Daisy’s story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 0808 802 0300, or visit the Suzy Lamplugh Trust. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub for further help and support.

