The character has endured a distressing few months as she was diagnosed with Premature Ovarian Failure, which can also be known as early menopause. Having originally thought that her symptoms meant she was pregnant , Faye was shocked to learn that instead, she would not be able to conceive any more children.

Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) harboured an awkward and guilty secret in tonight's Coronation Street (17th August) as she and Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) agreed to put their recent tension behind them.

Since then, boyfriend Craig has gone overboard in his efforts to be supportive as Faye decided against Hormone Replacement Therapy. He researched nutrition, even checking out the menus at local restaurants and monitoring Faye's diet. When he spoke to her boss, Carla Barlow (Alison King), telling her that she was putting too much pressure on Faye at the factory, Faye was furious.

Faye and Craig have been on the rocks lately. ITV

Angry to find that Craig had yet again ordered food on her behalf, Faye confronted him over his behaviour and ended up making a cruel dig about his OCD diagnosis in the process. Returning home after storming out, she was feeling calmer – until Craig presented her with a gift of special nightwear that he read could help her sleep better.

Devastated that Craig saw her like this rather than as a desirable young woman, Faye challenged him and the couple were left at odds as Craig offered to stay at his mum's, with Faye not objecting. She fled to the bedroom in tears, and was dismayed tonight to spot Craig larking about with his police colleague in the aftermath of their row.

But Craig was hopeful that he could make amends, while an oblivious Faye joined in the factory celebrations when Carla cracked open the prosecco. Faye enjoyed a few too many glasses of bubbly as she moved the party on to the Rovers, and spent time with friend Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) in the pub garden.

As they chatted, Faye leaned in for a kiss and Michael immediately moved away. As Faye grew more and more mortified, Michael gently explained that she was drunk and clearly loved Craig. She headed home to the flat, where she found Craig asleep on the sofa.

Craig apologised for his over-the-top attitude and gave Faye a rose, revealing that he had cooked them a meal but it had probably gone cold. Faye was grateful and hid her secret faux pas as she and her boyfriend resolved to put their issues behind them.

But will Craig find out what happened? Will Faye admit her mistake, or bury it? And are the cracks in this couple's relationship really mendable?

