Coronation Street’s Colson Smith hints at ‘challenges’ for Craig and Faye

However, although we all know they’re a match made in heaven, their romance hasn’t been without quite significant bumps – only last month Faye was dealt a terrible blow when she found out she was going through an early menopause, meaning she couldn’t have any more children.

Fans of Coronation Street simply love the blossoming relationship between Faye Windass (played by Ellie Leach) and Craig Tinker (Colson Smith).

Trusty Craig insisted he only wants to be with Faye despite her asking if he wanted to leave her.

According to actor Smith, their relationship will continue to have its challenges.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards 2022, Smith said: “I guess what’s coming up for Craig is exploring that relationship more between him and Faye.

“Obviously they’re a young couple, but they’ve known each other for so long, but they’ve not always been together in a relationship.

“It’s kind of completely challenging times for them, so it’s going to be really interesting to see where that goes.”

When asked if they can get their happy ending, Smith revealed: “I think so, definitely. I think Craig loves and adores Faye, even when she’s going through the menopause he wants to stay with her – he wants to be with her. I’m sure they’re going to have challenging times, but they’ll work it out for a happily ever after, I’m sure.”

Smith also praised his co-star Leach for her work across some particularly difficult storylines.

“It’s a hell of a lot more challenging for Ellie than it is for me,” Smith explained. “My role in the story is to be Steady Eddie and be there for Faye, be the nice guy, and tell her what she wants to hear. It’s hard for Ellie, but she’s a great actress.”

