When are the British Soap Awards 2022? How to watch

It’s the glitziest night in soapland, when our favourite stars from EastEnders , Emmerdale , Coronation Street , Hollyoaks and Doctors put aside their alter egos and swap the cobbles for the red carpet.

The British Soap Awards are making a triumphant comeback to ITV this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The nominations shortlist was unveiled in May 2022, revealing the soap stars who’ll be battling it out to take home the major awards, which include a combination of fan-voted and panel-voted categories.

If you want to see who manages to bag a trophy on the night, read on for everything you need to know about when the British Soap Awards will take place and how to watch the glitzy ceremony.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When are the British Soap Awards 2022?

Phillip Schofield returns to host the British Soap Awards

The British Soap Awards will go ahead on Saturday 11th June at 8pm, and run for two hours.

Hosted by Phillip Schofield, the awards will unfold at the Hackney Empire in London and will be presented by a host of famous faces from the industry.

Traditionally, London or Manchester takes turns hosting the event in recognition of where the soaps are set.

How to watch the British Soap Awards 2022

Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla in Emmerdale ITV

The British Soap Awards 2022 will air live over the two-hour slot on ITV and ITV Hub.

We can't wait!

How to vote online in the British Soap Awards 2022

The first round of voting for this year’s awards closed in early May.

But the second round of voting is still open. Hurry though, as it will close at 5pm on 10th June.

You can vote by visiting the British Soap Awards website now.

Who's in the running for the British Soap Awards 2022?

Mollie Gallagher as Nina in Coronation Street

The British Soap Awards 2022 are split into viewer-voted categories and and panel voted categories decided by industry experts.

The Best Leading Performer category is dominated by EastEnders and Emmerdale, with Linda Henry and Gillian Wright from the former and Paige Sandhu and Mark Charnock from the latter battling it out for the trophy alongside Coronation Street's Sally Carman.

Meanwhile, Meena Jutla's (Paige Sandhu) serial killer storyline from Emmerdale and Nina Lucas' (Mollie Gallagher) Coronation Street hate crime storyline are among those up for Best Storyline.

Jean’s bipolar story in EastEnders, Misbah’s historic rape in Hollyoaks and Bear and his mother encounter racism at St Phil’s Hospital in Doctors complete the category.

You can find the full list of nominations here.

Recipients of two other awards - the Outstanding Achievement Award and the Tony Warren Award - will be announced on the night.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.