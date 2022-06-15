Coronation Street’s Sally Carman on Abi’s future with Kevin
Abi's been through the ringer...
Published:
If there’s one character in Soap Land who’s had more than her fair share of drama and devastation, it’s Abi Franklin (played by Sally Carman).
The Coronation Street favourite has truly been through it all, with the recent loss of her son, Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) causing more unimaginable pain, setting off a tirade of trauma for her.
However, according to Carman, poor Abi will have a reprieve over the coming weeks on the cobbles.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards 2022 about whether Abi would have some respite, Carman explained: “I think so, I think that is coming. My scripts are quite minimal at the moment which means there might be a bit of peace and quiet.
“What I’ve done recently is quite happy stuff, so hopefully!”
But will she get back with Kevin for a happy ever after? “Maybe… yes. I’d like that,” teased Carman.
As we know too well, peace and quiet won’t last long in soap land, so it’s only a matter of time before Abi’s plunged into another dramatic episode.
At the moment on the soap, she’s wrapped up in a custody battle for her son with Imran (Charlie de Melo), Alfie.
Read more:
- 6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Max is blackmailed and Audrey has an accident
- Coronation Street’s Georgia Taylor on Toyah’s ‘different’ relationship with Spider
- Coronation Street’s Maximus Evans hints at return for Corey – with a redemption plot
Following Imran’s untimely death, and the small matter of him lying to the courts about Abi’s state of mind, it’s not looking straightforward.
Will they be reunited? Only time will tell.
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.