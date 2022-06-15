Coronation Street’s Sally Carman on Abi’s future with Kevin

The Coronation Street favourite has truly been through it all, with the recent loss of her son, Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) causing more unimaginable pain, setting off a tirade of trauma for her.

If there’s one character in Soap Land who’s had more than her fair share of drama and devastation, it’s Abi Franklin (played by Sally Carman).

However, according to Carman, poor Abi will have a reprieve over the coming weeks on the cobbles.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards 2022 about whether Abi would have some respite, Carman explained: “I think so, I think that is coming. My scripts are quite minimal at the moment which means there might be a bit of peace and quiet.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Thanks, you are now signed up to our Soaps newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“What I’ve done recently is quite happy stuff, so hopefully!”

But will she get back with Kevin for a happy ever after? “Maybe… yes. I’d like that,” teased Carman.

As we know too well, peace and quiet won’t last long in soap land, so it’s only a matter of time before Abi’s plunged into another dramatic episode.

At the moment on the soap, she’s wrapped up in a custody battle for her son with Imran (Charlie de Melo), Alfie.

Read more:

Following Imran’s untimely death, and the small matter of him lying to the courts about Abi’s state of mind, it’s not looking straightforward.

Will they be reunited? Only time will tell.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.