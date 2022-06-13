The eco-warrior character had an on/off relationship with beloved Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor), and following the death of Toyah's husband Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo), many are interested to see how the former couple get on together.

RadioTimes.com caught up with Georgia at the British Soap Awards 2022, and found out a teasing snippet ahead of Spider's return.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"It's different - they're older and she's a widow who's grieving. She's quite vulnerable," Taylor explained. "She's not necessarily on her absolute peak, you know, and he's aware of that. We're finding our way with it after all these years."

Taylor also confirmed she has worked with Hancock already, saying: "We've spent a few days together and then we're back together next week. He's very happy he's back."

Toyah is going through the wringer on Coronation Street at the moment, as she's the prime suspect in the investigation into Imran's death.

Read more:

While fans think it was a car accident that caused the tragedy, the police suspect foul play - and are certainly out for Toyah.

How will she escape this one?

"I don't know that she is going to get off - I actually genuinely don't know what's going on..." Taylor teased.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.