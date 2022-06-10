Toyah was arrested and charged with death by dangerous driving earlier this week after a car crash in which she was the driver claimed the life of her husband Imran (Charlie de Melo). Viewers saw Imran confess to Toyah that he had framed the mother of his baby son, Abi Webster (Sally Carman) in order to gain custody.

As she drove them home, Toyah's anger bubbled over and she told him she hated him, before driving the car into a wall. Imran escaped the wreckage to save his wife, but collapsed and died shortly after.

Tonight a broken Toyah, who everyone thought had fled but had actually been hiding out at the flat, was found by Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson). Unaware of what really happened prior to the crash, Kelly was wracked with guilt over inadvertently incriminating Toyah when she told the police about Imran's plan to come clean.

Coronation Street's Toyah is hiding a secret

Toyah informed Kelly that she would have been charged either way, and Kelly encouraged Toyah to let her help her, bringing Toyah to her worried sister Leanne Battersby (Georgia Taylor). Little did Toyah know that Leanne has been harbouring doubts over Toyah's innocence as the pair talked about the upcoming funeral.

Meanwhile, Adam's own suspicions only worsened, and as he recalled previously hearing Toyah say that if Imran was lying to her, she was going to kill him, he repeated her words to the police. DS Swain (Vicky Myers) pointed out that such a declaration could have been an expression people have been known to use; but Adam added that the way Toyah said it made him certain that she was guilty.

He's now convinced that Toyah intended to kill Imran - but will she be sent to prison?

