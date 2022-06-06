Last week, her husband Imran (Charlie de Melo) died after suffering a cardiac arrest following a car crash. Toyah was driving the car at the time of the accident, but survived after Imran was able to pull her from the wreckage before he collapsed.

Viewers later learned that, despite her claims that she didn't know about Imran's lies, he had actually confessed everything to her. In flashbacks prior to the crash, Toyah was horrified over his deception, and told him she hated him. She then drove the car straight into a wall.

Imran died shortly after rescuing Toyah ITV

Tonight, Toyah was faced with Imran's heartbroken mother Saira (Kim Vithana), who hadn't been in touch with her son for a while and was completely unaware she had a grandson in baby Alfie. Toyah couldn't bring herself to explain that Alfie wasn't really her son, until the baby's mother Abi Webster (Sally Carman) approached and offered her condolences over Imran's death.

Saira also tried to insist upon a Muslim burial, but eventually conceded that this wasn't what her son would have wanted.

Before long, the police arrived and arrested Toyah for death by dangerous driving. Confronted with footage of her driving right up until the moment of the fatal event, Toyah broke down as DS Swain (DS Vicky Myers) declared that she hadn't used the brakes, before charging her over the crash.

Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) supported Toyah, but was later disturbed to learn that Imran had recently changed his will. When Toyah returned home, meanwhile, she was saddened that Alfie, who she had left in step-sister Leanne's (Jane Danson) care, had been taken by a social worker in her absence.

Leanne persuaded Toyah to stay with her and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price), but was later shocked when Toyah left her a message saying that she was heading off to stay with their cousin Kirsty for a few days - despite Leanne's earlier warning that leaving would make her look guilty.

As her taxi headed out of Weatherfield, it seems a traumatised Toyah is prepared to leave her troubles behind. But has she gone for good?

