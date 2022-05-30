Viewers know that Imran framed Abi in court a few weeks ago, claiming the recovering addict was still taking drugs. He even paid dodgy associate Ben to lie at the custody hearing, which subsequently resulted in Imran gaining custody of Alfie.

An unmissable week of Coronation Street got off to a suitably tense start tonight (30th May) as Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) was finally called out for his treatment of Abi Webster (Sally Carman). This coincided with his last minute discovery of her plan to flee the country with their baby son Alfie .

With Abi previously trying and failing to expose Imran's lies, she became desperate and arranged to obtain fake passports. Tonight, her husband Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) came to her aid as Imran's oblivious wife Toyah (Georgia Taylor) changed the arrangements of Abi's day with Alfie.

Kevin helped Abi with her plan (ITV)

Just as Toyah and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) were about to set off for a family visit with the little boy, they realised the car wasn't working properly. Yes, Kevin had secretly tampered with the vehicle so that Abi could be with Alfie and therefore carry out her plan to leave as soon as possible.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) went to see Imran after Abi explained all he had done to her. Kelly hadn't wanted to believe it, but it soon became clear when his guilt began to show on his face. Kelly reminded Imran how highly she had always thought of him, and how disappointed she was in him now.

Read more:

Although he made the excuse that he was convinced Abi was definitely taking drugs, and that therefore his actions could be justified, Imran's conscience finally began to plague him and he headed off to Abi's flat armed with nothing but an apology and a wish to make amends.

Abi greeted him and agreed that they could all move on - but as Imran was about to leave, he spotted the dodgy documents and packed suitcase and the penny dropped. With Imran on the brink of facing up to his terrible behaviour, will this discovery change everything?

Is Abi about to lose Alfie for good now that Imran is onto her? Or will he realise that this is all down to him?

Make sure you don't miss the next instalment if you want to find out, as Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7:30pm in a change of schedule.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.