Abi recently met with contact Matty, who agreed to organise fake passports for her and her baby son Alfie. She has deemed it necessary to run away because Alfie's father, Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) framed her in court, lying that he had proof she had been taking drugs again .

ITV soap Coronation Street aired the build up to next week's explosive scenes in tonight's episode (27th May), as Abi Webster (Sally Carman) prepared to leave forever.

His scheme worked and he was granted custody of Alfie, with Abi limited to access as and when he agreed. Imran's wife Toyah (Georgia Taylor) has been trying to maintain a civilised relationship with Abi, but she has no idea that her husband resorted to such dirty tactics.

Tonight, Matty handed the passports over to a delighted Abi, but warned that she may also need a visa in her bid to emigrate. Abi then instructed Matty to arrange a dodgy one for her.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, an oblivious Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) was pondering a romantic reunion with his wife following their split over Abi's one night stand with Imran. As pal Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) and Kevin's son Jack (Kyran Bowes) encouraged Kev to follow his heart, he headed to see Abi, telling her he still loved her.

Overwhelmed, Abi kissed her husband, but eventually pulled away. Confused, Kevin took this as a rejection - but she admitted that she was about to walk away from Weatherfield.

Charlie de Melo as Imran Habeeb in Coronation Street ITV

Kevin warned Abi that her kidnap plan was risky, but she pointed out that Alfie is her son too and that in her eyes, she's been left with no other choice. Kevin left, torn over what to do for the best. He confided in sister Debbie (Sue Devaney), who was surprisingly understanding over Abi's plight. She advised Kevin that he had two clear choices - tell Imran everything, or keep quiet and hope Abi gets away with it.

Later, seeing Imran in the Street, Kevin confronted him over what he had done to Abi. Saying he was trying to warn Imran, Kev stopped short of actually revealing Abi's intentions, leaving Imran bemused but unmoved.

Returning to visit Abi, Kevin handed her some extra cash to add to her wages from the garage. Although the pair were emotional over saying goodbye, Kevin gave her his blessing and promised to keep her secret.

But with Coronation Street gearing up for a tense set of episodes in this storyline, will Abi even have the chance to go anywhere? Just how will the battle for Alfie end?

Make sure you tune in all next week at the earlier time of 7:30pm to find out!

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.