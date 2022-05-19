Coronation Street schedules shake-up for big Abi and Imran week

The change comes just weeks after Coronation Street had its time slot moved to accommodate ITV’s extended news programme coverage, with the soap switching from 30-minute instalments six times a week to three hour-long episodes at 8pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Coronation Street returns to its 7:30pm slot for one week only, as ITV airs the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

However, on the week commencing Monday 30th May, Corrie will be rescheduled to its previous time slot as the Britain’s Got Talent live shows air on ITV.

Coronation Street will air for 30 minutes every night from Monday to Friday at 7:30pm, with BGT then airing for two hours from 8pm.

The soap has traditionally been pushed back by the Simon Cowell talent show to a 9pm post-watershed time slot, but ITV has opted for a slightly different arrangement this year.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Earlier this week, Corrie bosses launched a new trailer to give fans a taste of what to expect during the big week of episodes, which will centre around the ongoing custody battle between Abi Webster (Sally Carman) and Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) for their baby son Alfie.

The clip shows Imran and Abi's feud coming to a nasty head as the pair go head-to-head in another tense stand-off.

Suddenly, the camera spins, throwing each of the characters to the floor in turn, as the police, friends and loved ones begin to surround the area.

Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) and Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) are among those who can be seen looking distraught in the background of the trailer.

Meanwhile, a car wreckage can also be seen, suggesting that grave danger looms for the characters, but who will make it out alive?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.