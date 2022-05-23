The ITV soap is teasing an unmissable week of drama in next week's episodes, as Toyah (Georgia Taylor) and Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) are involved in the terrifying crash.

Coronation Street has released new pictures surrounding a shocking event for the residents, something that was recently hinted at in a short trailer .

In a change to the show's usual transmission time, Corrie will air consecutively from Monday to Friday at the earlier time of 7:30pm from 30th May, airing 30 minute episodes each night. The custody battle for baby Alfie is at the heart of this explosive week, as the war between his mother Abi Webster (Sally Carman) and father Imran intensifies.

We begin the eventful week with a chilling flash-forward of Imran leaving a message for Toyah, in which he reveals everything he has been hiding. The action then moves onto a horrifying car crash, with Imran and wife Toyah lying unconscious in the wreckage.

What causes the crash on the cobbles? (ITV)

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other media about filming the upcoming stunt, star Taylor reveals her excitement at being involved in such a high stakes week.

"It was amazing!" she says. "[We] had a whole week on location which is really rare. Mainly Charlie and I, brilliant stunt doubles, our team then an amazing stunt team. The set up/location was fabulous, director David Kester has worked here and on all the soaps for years, hugely experienced and so excited about it. We had stunts, drones, he threw the kitchen sink at it.

(ITV)

"We felt like we were doing our own little film for a week, Corrie but feels different - like an exciting short film. Lengthy scenes driving on a low loader round Manchester.

"Driving past tram stops and people staring at us; by the time we’d driven round for the 8th time they’re totally over it! Everyone pulled together, a lot to do, ambitious schedule but [we] got through it. [It] felt exciting and a privilege to be a part of.

Imran tries to save Toyah (ITV)

In the aftermath, Abi and Kevin find themselves quizzed by the police as suspicions run high. Is the crash really an accident, or an attempt to kill? That's crucial question number one.

If it is in fact a deliberate act, what's the motive? Is it possible that mechanic Abi secretly sabotaged the car in a bid to rid herself of the biggest obstacle in getting custody of Alfie? Or is somebody else to blame?

The police have questions for Abi and Kevin (ITV)

Next on our list of huge questions: will they both emerge unscathed? Both Toyah and Imran are looking seriously at risk, judging by these first look images. Another picture shows Imran, having regained consciousness, trying to pull a weak Toyah from the wreckage. Will she be OK?

You'll just have to tune in next week to find out!

