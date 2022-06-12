His character Corey Brent was sent to prison for a minimum of 14 years last November after he brutally murdered Seb Franklin during an attack on him and his girlfriend Nina, so a return is unlikely to be imminent.

Coronation Street star Maximus Evans took home the gong for Villain of the Year at last night's British Soap Awards 2022 – and now the actor has discussed whether he might return to the show further down the line.

But chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com after picking up the award, Evans hinted that he'd be open to reprising the role at some point, even suggesting that he'd like to see some redemption for his character.

"We don't know because I think he got put away for so many years," he explained. "I think it will be a little while, I'd like it to be a while. And I think if he was to come back at any time I'd like to see him maybe rehabilitated in some sense, you don't want him to come back as a villain again – but it's up to the showrunner to decide."

Asked how long it might take to make a return – and what storylines he'd like to be involved if he does come back, Evans responded: "Personally I have no idea, it's kind of just on the backburner.

"But I'd like to see what would possibly happen if he interacted with [ex-girlfriend] Asha again. I think because their relationship was so toxic at the end, rightfully so, I'd like to see if there was a possibility of maybe trying to... not to rekindle but to apologise and maybe find some sense of redemption. But I think it's going to be hard that's why it'll probably have to be a couple of years."

