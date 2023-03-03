Coronation Street’s Aaron rapes Amy as she falls asleep in disturbing scenes

There were horrific scenes in tonight’s Coronation Street (3rd March), which saw Aaron Sandford (James Craven) rape flatmate Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) after a night of drinking together.

This article includes discussion around rape and sexual consent that some readers may find upsetting.

Following a row with girlfriend Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby), Aaron wasn’t in the best of spirits as he started his day at the garage. But when Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) revealed they were promoting him to fully-fledged mechanic, things began to look up.

Summer, meanwhile, tried to make amends with Aaron, but he dismissed her – only to later accuse her of not trusting him when she wanted him to stop talking to his ex-girlfriend Mia. Summer confided in Amy again – but Amy wasn’t impressed with Summer’s handling of the situation, and she told her so.

At their flat, Amy and Aaron prepared for a night out with their friends, but ended up kissing when the chemistry seemed to be sizzling. When Amy got a call from one of the girls, though, she abruptly ordered Aaron to finish getting ready, brushing off their moment.

Once out, the tension between Amy and Summer, as well as Summer and Aaron, did not go unnoticed by Asha (Tanisha Gorey) and Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain), and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher). But everyone tried to enjoy themselves as they toasted to both Aaron’s work news and the fact that Asha had been accepted on a paramedic course.

But with Amy still missing ex-boyfriend Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan), Summer commented that men weren’t worth it. Aaron took that as a dig at him, and as the pair sniped at each other, Summer walked out.

Amy also returned home, and eventually Aaron joined her. Alone together, Amy insisted that their earlier kiss meant nothing. Afterwards, the pair continued to drink and had fun playing games and laughing.

But when they ran out of alcohol, Amy remembered a gift bottle of gin that was in her room. Now very drunk, she stumbled as she went, and Aaron followed her, at which point they began to kiss again. But as Aaron started to undress Amy, she stopped and moved away from him, declaring that she felt very sick.

She lay down on her bed and began to fall asleep, but Aaron continued to kiss her neck, before removing Amy’s underwear and throwing it to the ground. Amy will later realise that she has been raped, but will Aaron face justice?

You can find help and support for the topics raised by visiting The Schools Consent Project and Rape Crisis.

