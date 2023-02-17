The character, played by Shameless's Ciarán Griffiths, arrived on the cobbles at the end of last year, revealing himself to be drug lord Harvey Gaskell's (Will Mellor) brother. Damon dragged his son Jacob (Jack James Ryan) into his dirty affairs, threatening to upend all progress the latter had made to turn his life around and ultimately forcing him away from Weatherfield .

Producer Iain MacLeod has confirmed Coronation Street 's villain Damon Hay will show a different version of himself in upcoming scenes.

In an upcoming storyline, however, it seems that Damon will prove he has a heart after all - with his change in attitude connected to a new love interest, teased MacLeod.

"What we're doing over the next few months is seeing that he's got a different side to him. He has got — I wouldn't say a soft centre, but he's got a heart," MacLeod said during an appearance on Loose Women.

"He will try [to change] — after making a really, really big mistake — to try and turn his life around and go straight for a while," he continued.

"There will be a love interest that will be part of his decision to try and turn his life around. He's still going to be a bad boy but a reformed bad boy is still kind of sexy though, right?"

Who could this mysterious lover be? It sounds like Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) may be an option given she and Damon are set to remain close due to his dodgy involvement in the bistro, but all guesses are on at this point.

