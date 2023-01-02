The cobbles have housed many dastardly characters over the years, and MacLeod recently opened up about which ones he’d like to see causing chaos once more in the ITV soap .

Coronation Street could see the return of two legendary villains in the future, according to producer Iain MacLeod.

Speaking recently to the press (via Digital Spy), he revealed a potential return for villain Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor), who was imprisoned last year for the murder of Natasha Blakeman (Rachel Leskovac).

"I would love to think that at some point we can revisit Will Mellor," he said. "At some point, I'd love to think we can get Harvey on the street and get him in a room with Damon. By the time Harvey were to get out, him and Damon would be absolute enemies."

Viewers were introduced to newcomer Damon Hay (Ciaran Griffiths) towards the end of 2022 as he arrived on the cobbles to reunite with his son Jacob (Jack James Ryan) - and were shocked to discover that Damon was Harvey’s half brother.

Fans then grew suspicious about Damon after he was shown making a discreet phone call, shortly before Harvey was attacked in his cell by another prisoner with a bat.

"The idea of Harvey vs Damon in the future is tantalising," MacLeod continued.

Will Mellor as Harvey Gaskill in Coronation Street.

The soap producer also revealed that a return for iconic character Sharon Bentley (Tracie Bennett), who happens to be Harvey's aunt, was also on the cards.

"Sharon is still out there. Tracie Bennett is a very busy, in demand actor, but she definitely still exists out there," he said.

"Sharon is not biologically related to Damon, who is Harvey's half brother, but she is a wrong'un who left with ambitions to take over the criminal underworld and family business. It's been discussed that she might make a return, but there's nothing on the table yet."

While Harvey and Sharon won't be back on the cobbles just yet, it looks like Damon will cause enough trouble for all three of them in the new year.

"Damon is dangerous," MacLeod teased. "At first, he might seem more sophisticated than his brother Harvey. He's less of a blunt instrument, but what we discover in the not too distant future is that more polished, jovial veneer masks something every bit as dangerous and brutal as Harvey."

He added: "Damon upends a lot of people's lives and brings criminality into a family that could probably do from moving on from their past. They end up right back in the mess again thanks to him.

"There's loads of stuff to play as Damon reconnects with other family members and affects their lives as well."

