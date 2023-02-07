Meanwhile, troubled teen Max Turner (Paddy Bever) hears his sentence in court. What will his punishment be? Also, Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) and ex Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) could be about to rekindle their spark, while Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) and brother Zeedan (Qasim Akhtar) must face the music for their past actions.

Serial killer Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) makes his move on latest target Carla Barlow (Alison King) next week, and his actions cause a serious accident. Will Carla be OK, or has Stephen struck again?

Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) confides in business partner Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell), and Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) causes unrest when he imposes on some of the locals.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 13th-17th February 2023.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Stephen drugs Carla

Carla has no idea that Stephen has drugged her in Coronation Street. ITV

Now that Carla knows all about Stephen and Sarah's deal with client Rufus, she takes action over their use of the factory for their own gains. Carla first tells Sarah that she can finish working on her designs in return for an apology, then instructs Stephen to resurrect the deal with Rufus, and in return he'll receive 15 per cent commission and a permanent contract. At his hotel, Rufus makes it clear to Stephen that he's not interested - but Stephen pleads with him to reconsider. Things then take a shocking turn as Rufus hands Stephen a vial of LSD and heads to the bathroom, where he snorts a line of cocaine.

Suddenly, Rufus collapses clutching his chest, and as the paramedics tend to Rufus, Carla calls Stephen, wanting news of the deal. Stephen assures her it's all in hand, but ends up practising Rufus's signature on the unsigned contract just as there's a knock on the door of the hotel room. The visitor is a sex worker called Candice who demands payment, giving Stephen an idea. The following day, Carla calls a meeting and explains that Sarah is now head of design and Stephen is office manager. This evidently isn't good enough for Stephen - though perhaps it's poor Michael who should be more upset. Where's his promotion after being the brainwave behind those designs in the first place?

Moving on, though, Stephen plots his revenge on Carla, using the bottle of LSD to drug her coffee. She later heads onto the factory floor feeling woozy, and in the Rovers, Stephen spikes Carla's red wine with more LSD! Her husband Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) realises Carla isn't well, and with her paranoia growing he worries that her psychosis is returning. To back up his ruse, Stephen sneaks into her office, muddling her paperwork and deleting an upcoming meeting in her diary. But worse is still to come...

More like this

2. Carla runs Paul down

Will Paul be okay? ITV

Carla checks her diary, telling Peter she was sure she had a meeting scheduled with Dick Havisham. In the factory, Stephen hands her a mug of tea, laced again with LSD. He convinces Carla that she cancelled the meeting herself, but when Dick Havisham calls wondering where she is, Carla rushes away to meet him. Meanwhile, Peter is continuing his trading up bet and, after a misunderstanding over a motorcycle, he ends up with the vehicle in his possession, offering Paul a spin on the bike.

Carla heads to the garage to pick up her car, but Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) refuses to give her the keys. So Carla gets into the Underworld van and drives off, but she crashes into Paul on the bike, leaving him wincing in pain. Will Paul be okay? And will Carla discover that she's been drugged? And how far will dangerous Stephen go in his latest plot?

3. Max is sentenced with more trauma

Paddy Bever as Max Turner in Coronation Street. ITV

After months of worrying behaviour since being groomed by Griff Reynolds (Michael Condron), Max pleaded guilty for his role in the recent terrorist plots that led to a murder attempt. Next week, he is in court for sentencing, and Max's dad David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) confides his worries in his mum Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth). Maria (Samia Longchambon) shows her support by defending Max to her unimpressed husband Gary Windass (Mikey North), and as the day arrives, the barrister Kim tells Max and David that Alya hasn't submitted a personal victim statement, which might work in Max's favour.

Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock), Daryan Zahawi (Twana Omer) and Gary watch as Max arrives in court, where he is sentenced to six months. Outside, David hugs Max and says he'll visit often, but Max replies that he doesn't want any visitors. In the secure training centre, a group of lads make it clear to Max that they will be making his life hell. Will Max be able to get through the next few months?

4. Paul and Billy to reunite?

Paul rejects Billy in next week's Coronation Street.

Before Paul gets caught in the crossfire of Stephen's evil scheme, he bonds with new flatmate Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown). She ropes him into a night out, but Paul then agrees to a drink with Billy, too. Paul suggests to Dee Dee that they meet in the Rovers instead of going to town, and while she chats on about her love life, Paul's face lights up when Billy walks in. But when Billy tells him how appalled he was over Todd Grimshaw's (Gareth Pierce) recent violence towards Mike Hargrave (Tom Lorcan), Paul squirms, knowing he let Todd take the blame.

Billy calls in on Paul at the builder's yard, admitting that he still has feelings for him. Despite so obviously sharing Billy's feelings, Paul decides they should just remain friends. Later, after Carla accidentally injures Paul, his boss Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) takes him to hospital. If Paul makes a recovery, might he have a change of heart over Billy, or could he confess that Todd is the innocent party for once?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Zeedan and Alya face a confrontation

Marrium confronts the siblings in Coronation Street. ITV

Dee Dee tries to persuade Alya to return to work, while the latter's gran Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) admits that business is slow and she's had to turn the heating down to save money. But when Yasmeen and Zeedan urge Alya to write her victim statement over the stabbing, she snaps at them. As the week continues, Zeedan's estranged wife Marrium (Kiran Landa) returns to confront Zeedan over the fact that he and Alya left her father to die. Zeedan begs Marrium not to go to the police, and Alya tells Marrium that she's as much to blame as Zeedan.

But Alya soon realises that her brother is sacrificing his marriage for her sake. Alya tells Zeedan that she doesn't need protecting, and she returns to work at the restaurant; but at home, he insists that he's sticking around as family must come first. By the time the clan sit down for Alya's birthday dinner, though, Marrium arrives and Zeedan kisses her. Have the couple reunited for good? And is Alya putting up a front, or has she reached a positive turning point?

6. Sarah reveals a secret

Sarah confides in Michael in Coronation Street. ITV

Following their previous conversation on the topic, Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) tells wife Sarah that they should start trying for a baby. But while working with Michael, Sarah admits to her pal that she doesn't actually want another baby. Unaware of her true feelings, Adam reassures Sarah that he understands that she wants to focus on her career, and they can talk about babies again in six months' time. But will Sarah pluck up the courage to explain that her mind is already made up?

7. Brian makes himself at home

Amy fails to get rid of Brian in Coronation Street. ITV

Ed confirms that Brian's flat needs rewiring, so he'll need to move out. Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) tells him that he's welcome to sleep on the sofa, but as she helps him pack, she finds the Gazette review of her performance in Roxanna and realises Brian wrote it himself. She feels cheated and whacks him round the head with the Gazette, adding that he can find somewhere else to stay. Brian ends up staying at Amy Barlow's (Elle Mulvaney) flat, but when he tries to bond with her uni mates, Amy tells Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) that Brian is driving her up the wall.

Amy attempts to convince Mary that Brian is truly sorry for upsetting her and Mary meets him in the café, wondering if they can be friends once more. Brian later tells Amy that he and Mary have made up, and so he's invited her round for tea. This leaves Amy annoyed that her plan to get rid of him has totally backfired. Will Brian take the hint, or can Amy learn to adapt to his presence?

If you are concerned that someone you know might be being radicalised, you are not alone. There is advice and support available via www.actearly.uk. If you’ve seen or heard something that could potentially be related to terrorism, trust your instincts and report it. Your actions could save lives. Report via www.gov.uk/ACT or call 0800 789 321.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.