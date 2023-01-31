Instead, the Bistro is targeted with armed gunmen, leaving Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) terrified. But what about dodgy Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths) ? Will he get away with all his drug peddling?

There's danger once more on the cobbles next week - and no, Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) isn't bumping off his next victim just yet !

Stephen may not be behind the above drama, but he is indeed up to no good as he schemes to fool Carla Barlow (Alison King), while his niece Sarah (Tina O'Brien) and her husband Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) plan ahead.

A new discovery about Laurence Reeves (Robert Shaw Cameron) could change everything, as Roy Cropper's (David Neilson) loved ones are concerned about his phone addiction and Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) tries to contain his jealousy.

Read on for all the latest Coronation Street spoilers from 6th - 10th February 2023.

7 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Armed robbers descend on The Bistro

Leanne and Nick take cover in Coronation Street. ITV

Nick calls Damon and confirms that the drugs he was expecting have been delivered. But his unease at this point is nothing compared to shortly after, when two masked men enter the Bistro and point a gun at Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott), demanding he hand over the drugs. Ryan is terrified, while Nick's young son Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) dives under a table and calls his dad. Just as Nick answers, a gunshot is heard from the restaurant.

Nick, Leanne and Damon race towards the Bistro fearing for Sam and Ryan, while the police arrive after being alerted to the gunshot. A handler then arrives at the Bistro with a sniffer dog - will the drugs be found? And who is shot? Later in the week, Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) tells Leanne that they've arrested two men who they suspect are the gunmen. Will they be brought to justice?

2. Will Damon be caught?

Damon hopes to escape justice. ITV

Now aware of Damon's drug-pushing, Leanne implores Nick to get rid of the drugs. So Nick tells Damon to pick up the packages or he'll dispose of them down the toilet. After placing the holdall of drugs in the boot, Damon climbs into his car, just as police sirens are heard. Will Damon get away with his crimes?

Corrie fans were devastated when Damon's son Jacob (Jack James Ryan) departed the cobbles earlier this month after being manipulated, attacked and then banished by his ruthless dad. But could there be a chance of Jacob returning one day if Damon is out of the picture? Or is Damon destined to wreak hell on Weatherfield for a while yet?

3. Stephen plots against Carla

Stephen has made Carla his next target. ITV

With Stephen still helping Sarah and her business partner Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) build their new empire, the secret killer gives them a list of retailers so they can think big with their designs. Stephen, Michael and Sarah watch as Beth Sutherland (Lisa George) works on the new samples in some unscheduled factory overtime, and later, Stephen shows potential client Rufus around the place - but has to steer him away when factory boss Carla returns. Stephen responds to Rufus's questions by lying that Carla is his PA.

But when Rufus announces he'd like the exclusive rights to their products, Stephen's scheme is soon under threat when Carla's husband Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) gives Rufus a lift in his cab. Rufus reveals he's there to do a deal with the factory, so how will Carla react when Peter mentions the encounter? Will she clock what Stephen is up to? And if she does, could she come to regret confronting Stephen?

4. Adam and Sarah consider their future

Is a baby in the couple's future? ITV

While she's focused on her new venture, Sarah is reminded of her family plans next week, as Adam broaches the subject of having a baby together. The couple had previously hoped to have a child, but 2022 proved a tad too dramatic for them, so this was seemingly put on hold. But in upcoming scenes, Adam reveals he's taking his wife for dinner, as there's something he wants to discuss.

As the week continues, Sarah admits she needs to work late again. Adam replies that they need to make time to talk about having a baby; and Sarah explains that it's just not the right time. But after thinking it through, she promises her husband that she's willing to think about having a baby when the time is right. Will the pair be welcoming a mini Barlow in the future?

5. Laurence's past comes to light

Is Laurence as lovely as he seems? ITV

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pearce) pulls up in a taxi as Sean Tully (Antony) and his beau Laurence head up the Street. The driver recognises Laurence, and warns Todd and mum Eileen (Sue Cleaver) that their friend needs to watch his back. Todd tells Sean about the cab driver, so Sean grabs Todd's phone, finds the taxi app and shows Laurence a photo of Mitch the driver. Laurence says he's never seen the man before, but at the house, Eileen reveals she's found a picture of Laurence with his late wife, who has her arm around Mitch. Sean insists they've got it all wrong, and adds that Laurence has booked them a minibreak.

But Eileen and Todd decide to track down Mitch, and he reveals that he and Laurence were having an affair when the latter's wife, Lindsey, fell down the mountain to her death - and Mitch thinks that Laurence pushed her. Eileen and Todd are shell-shocked, and they break the news to Sean. When Laurence tells him that their holiday involves mountains, Sean masks his unease, and he's even more worried when his boyfriend explains there will be no phone signal in the village. Is Sean in serious danger?

6. Roy's phone use gets out of hand

Roy has become too attached to his new phone. ITV

Roy continually checks his phone for updates on the roman fort excavation, and Carla confides in his niece Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) that she's concerned about Roy's obsession with his smartphone. Later, Nina finds Roy tapping away on the phone and begins to see Carla's point, growing worried about him. So she suggests that he put his phone away and work the rest of his shift without looking at it. Can Roy rise to the challenge?

7. Dev struggles with jealousy

Jimmi Harkishin as Dev Alahan in Coronation Street. ITV

Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) is furious to hear from Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) that Dev let her win at golf. But Dev admits she was brilliant, and adds that the women's team would be lucky to have her. As Dev and Bernie return from the golfing range, Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) assumes that Dev let her mum win again, but Dev concedes that Bernie is a natural. Bernie reveals that the ladies' captain reckons they'll waive her membership fee and offer her a scholarship. Dev does his best to look pleased for her, and his daughter Asha (Tanisha Gorey) tells him he should be proud of Bernie rather than jealous. Will Dev be able to dismiss his jealousy?

