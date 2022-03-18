Adam Barlow loses hope as stalker Lydia disappears in Coronation Street
The solicitor had hoped he could prove his innocence to wife Sarah and the police.
Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) was left feeling utterly defeated in tonight's Coronation Street (18th March), as he discovered vengeful ex Lydia Chambers (Rebecca Ryan) had disappeared - taking with her any chance to clear his name.
Ever since Lydia destroyed his happy family unit and cryptically declared it was payback for when he ruined her life, Adam has been in a rather sorry state. Wife Sarah has dumped him, under the belief that he was having an affair with Lydia after the latter planted plenty of evidence to convince her.
No amount of protesting from Adam could sway Sarah, and Lydia later deliberately trashed her own flat before calling the police to arrest Adam, who had simply arrived to talk to her.
This week saw Adam drown his sorrows in the Rovers, where he flirted with a woman and told her that his wife had died in a car crash. Even for the sometimes scheming Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan), this was going too far - and she called Adam's uncle Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) to rein him in. Undeterred, a drunk Adam headed off into town.
Read more
In the latest instalment of the soap, a dishevelled Adam was encouraged by Daniel to pay Sarah a visit. Adam was keen to keep his promise to take stepson Harry to the cinema, but Sarah refused when she recognised his hungover state.
To Sarah's fury, Lydia later arrived at the factory to collect her things, but assured Sarah that she won't ever see her again. Adam angrily confronted Lydia as she was leaving, and she repeated her promise that he wouldn't have to deal with her any more.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This left Adam feeling worse than ever as it dawned on him what this meant - with Lydia gone, he couldn't prove his innocence. Convinced Lydia might be ready to crack under the weight of her twisted lies, Daniel suggested that Adam ask Sarah to speak to Lydia one more time. But when he did so, Sarah revealed she had already visited the woman's flat - having taken the advice of Carla who was sceptical over Lydia's story. Sarah told Adam that Lydia wasn't there - in fact, she had completely cleared out and disappeared.
We know this isn't actually the last we have seen of Lydia, as she is set for another showdown with Adam next week - but will she admit the truth and shed further light on why she has such a vendetta against him?
Keep watching to find out!
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1