Ever since Lydia destroyed his happy family unit and cryptically declared it was payback for when he ruined her life, Adam has been in a rather sorry state. Wife Sarah has dumped him, under the belief that he was having an affair with Lydia after the latter planted plenty of evidence to convince her.

Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) was left feeling utterly defeated in tonight's Coronation Street (18th March), as he discovered vengeful ex Lydia Chambers (Rebecca Ryan) had disappeared - taking with her any chance to clear his name.

No amount of protesting from Adam could sway Sarah, and Lydia later deliberately trashed her own flat before calling the police to arrest Adam, who had simply arrived to talk to her.

This week saw Adam drown his sorrows in the Rovers, where he flirted with a woman and told her that his wife had died in a car crash. Even for the sometimes scheming Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan), this was going too far - and she called Adam's uncle Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) to rein him in. Undeterred, a drunk Adam headed off into town.

In the latest instalment of the soap, a dishevelled Adam was encouraged by Daniel to pay Sarah a visit. Adam was keen to keep his promise to take stepson Harry to the cinema, but Sarah refused when she recognised his hungover state.

To Sarah's fury, Lydia later arrived at the factory to collect her things, but assured Sarah that she won't ever see her again. Adam angrily confronted Lydia as she was leaving, and she repeated her promise that he wouldn't have to deal with her any more.

This left Adam feeling worse than ever as it dawned on him what this meant - with Lydia gone, he couldn't prove his innocence. Convinced Lydia might be ready to crack under the weight of her twisted lies, Daniel suggested that Adam ask Sarah to speak to Lydia one more time. But when he did so, Sarah revealed she had already visited the woman's flat - having taken the advice of Carla who was sceptical over Lydia's story. Sarah told Adam that Lydia wasn't there - in fact, she had completely cleared out and disappeared.

We know this isn't actually the last we have seen of Lydia, as she is set for another showdown with Adam next week - but will she admit the truth and shed further light on why she has such a vendetta against him?

