Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) is stunned when Lydia Chambers (Rebecca Ryan) reveals she's having an affair with her husband Adam Barlow (Samuel Robertson), but will she believe her twisted lies?

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 21st – 25th February 2022.

Adam and Lydia affair shock

While Adam is troubled by scathing online reviews trashing his professional reputation, Lydia plays the victim and tells Sarah she's being harassed by her married ex who won't leave her alone. Sarah starts to get suspicious, but not of Lydia's lies - Mrs B starts to think her husband is hiding something.

Details of a hotel stay and the discovery of some receipts for saucy underwear convince Sarah she's being cheated on, and Lydia turns on the tears and reveals she and Adam are having an affair! Adam insists his deluded old flame is making it up, but who will Sarah believe? And will they join the dots to realise Lydia is the stalker?

Abi confesses to Kevin

Abi and Kevin prepare to go on a family holiday in a rented camper van to celebrate her adopting Jack Webster (Kyran Bowes), while newly-engaged Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) and Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) start planning their wedding. Struggling with her guilty secret Abs blurts out to Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) she cheated on Kev, but stops short of revealing who with. Stunned Sal reluctantly keeps quiet, but fate has other plans…

Sally calls Abi to discuss the secret, not realising she's checking out the camper van with Kevin and Jack and her phone is connected to the vehicle's blue tooth speaker! Having heard Abi's incriminating conversation, crushed Kevin storms off. Imran gets wind of the row and collars Abi, demanding to know what she told her husband - is their one-night stand finally out in the open?

Amy dates Jacob in secret

Fears that a predator is going around spiking teenagers after Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) had GHB slipped into her drink at the school dance was triggering for sexual assault survivor David Platt (Jack P Shepherd), and he decided it was safer to teach delinquent Max at home while Weatherfield High investigate the incident. Now the police have Max's camera footage of the night, and the lad is ready to return to class. He even apologises to Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) for causing him so much aggro recently. Has he really turned over a new leaf?

Meanwhile, Amy and Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan) have a clandestine meeting and vow to carry on seeing each other on the sly, despite the chorus of disapproval against their forbidden romance led by her parents, who wrongly accused the the reformed bad boy for the spiking. Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) are also not impressed at Amy's choice of suitor. In fact, the young lovers' relationship looks doomed!

Linda takes Joseph?

Seeing how chaotic life is for Chesney and Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell), and how skint they are, Linda Hancock (Jacqueline Leonard) reckons it's no wonder grandson Joseph Brown (William Flanagan) has been feeling neglected and makes the controversial suggestion he moves to Portugal with her so he can get the one-to-one attention he's lacking. Affronted and patronised, Ches tells Linda to get lost.

Izzy Armstrong (Cherylee Houston) also lays into her estranged mum for meddling, and the gesture makes Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) hate her rival grandmother even more. However, Joseph shocks his parents by announcing he wants to live with Granny Linda! You can't blame him, the weather's heaps better than Manchester and she's probably got a pool. Will Joseph leave the cobbles?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) starts banging on about the fine wine tasting experience Ken Barlow (William Roache) bought her for Christmas and lords it over the uncultured locals, including Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) who doesn't care for her snooty attitude. Deciding to have some fun at her expense, the cheeky chef concocts an elaborate prank to wipe the smug sneer off toxic Trace's face. Hilarity (we're promised) ensues…

Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) starts his new job in the Underworld packing department, which is a far cry from working his way up to DCI at Weatherfield nick. Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) feels rotten for basically forcing her fella to jack in his career in the police force after he helped cover up her crime, despite Craigy insisting he has no regrets about his decision. He's lying, obviously. Can the couple come through this?