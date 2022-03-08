Adam works as a solicitor alongside business partner Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo), but has recently had to take a backseat in the role as he endures a stalking campaign from ex Lydia Chambers (Rebecca Ryan).

Actor Samuel Robertson has opened up about his hopes for his Coronation Street character Adam Barlow, revealing that he'd love the opportunity to film more courtroom scenes.

Adam's wife Sarah has ended their marriage, as she believes Lydia's claims that the pair were having an affair. But if Adam ever gets out of his latest mess, Robertson would be interested in expanding on his alter ego's talents.

Speaking to Digital Spy and other press, the star was asked if he would like to see Adam branch out by representing clients in court. "Yeah without a doubt! I've never had any court scenes!" he replied.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Robertson went on to reference co-star de Melo's extensive experience with such scenes, as Adam's colleague Imran has featured in several trial scenes over the past few years.

"To be fair, when I watch Charlie myself, I see some of the monologues that Charlie has to deliver and I don't envy him at all, I must admit. So I feel like I've kind of got away with that one," the actor joked.

"I get to pick up the pieces when he comes back to [the] solicitors and I can hear first-hand from him."

But given that de Melo has reportedly quit Coronation Street, perhaps it will fall to Adam to take over that side of the job in the near future.

Neither the actor or ITV have confirmed the news at the time of writing, but Robertson did hint that big changes were on the way – and this includes being able to leave the office.

"And I think from what I'm led to believe, Adam's got a few more scenes in courtrooms and it'll be interesting to see how that plays out. I mean, for me as an actor, to do something different and fresh will be really good for me. That would be something exciting to get my teeth stuck into, for sure. It'll be interesting, I think there's going to be a lot of changes in the solicitors this year," he teased.

It's refreshing to hear that Adam may be heading in a different direction in the coming months – although it remains to be seen what will come of Lydia's scheming. Will Adam be able to clear his name, or could his recent arrest lead to him actually facing prison himself?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or our dedicated Soaps hub.