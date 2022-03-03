Last year, Imran had a one-off fling with Abi Webster (Sally Carman) while in a relationship with long-term partner Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor). While he eventually confessed the betrayal to Toyah, he left out the involvement of their neighbour. Imran currently thinks life has settled down, but the story is set to explode in the coming weeks.

Star of Coronation Street Charlie de Melo has quit his role as solicitor Imran Habeeb after five years. The news comes while the popular character is at the centre of a huge ongoing plot.

It's currently too early to tell exactly how Imran will leave Weatherfield, but it is understood that the actor will be filming his final scenes in the next few months.

A source told The Sun: “Charlie’s loved his time on the soap but the time is right to try new things.

“He’s hugely talented and very ambitious and wants to see what else is out there. He will always cherish his time in Weatherfield but for now it’s goodbye.”

Since his arrival on the soap back in 2017, the character has been part of a number of prominent storylines. Imran was devastated when his sister Rana (Bhavna Limbachia) was killed in the factory roof collapse in 2019, leading him to spiral in grief. But he had the unwavering support of Toyah, and went on to become an upstanding member of the community.

In 2020, Imran played a significant role in Corrie's award-winning coercive control story, which saw Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) abuse wife Yasmeen (Shelley King) to the point where she struck him with a bottle in self-defence.

During Yasmeen's trial, Imran brilliantly exposed Geoff's vile behaviour and was instrumental in getting justice for Yasmeen. The scenes won actor de Melo great acclaim, with viewers praising his powerful performances.

Imran later embarked on a heartwarming fostering journey with Toyah, which led to a bond with teen Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson). It was his determination to prove Kelly's innocence in the murder of Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) that caused Imran to unravel once again as he became ruthless in his quest.

Now the consequences could ultimately play a part in his exit.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment, and will keep this story updated as more news becomes available.

