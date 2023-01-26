Lipman plays Evelyn Plummer on the ITV soap, and has done since 2018, but will be heading off on a temporary break as she takes to the boards.

Soap star Dame Maureen Lipman is set to take a short break from Coronation Street later on this year.

A soap source confirmed to Digital Spy that Lipman will be out for four weeks, with the publication citing she will be bringing her one-woman play, Rose, to the West End in London.

But don't worry Corrie fans, Evelyn will be back!

Only last summer it was revealed that Lipman had extended her contract with Coronation Street.

Evelyn has been at the centre of a number of storylines of late, especially concerning her grandson Tyrone (Alan Halsall) and Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) as they rekindled their romance.

And just this week, she was a part of a very funny storyline involving the newlyweds...

In a bid to spice up their love life, Tyrone and Fiz made plans to get adventurous in the bedroom and try a bit of role play.

Donning a blonde wig, Fiz met Tyrone in the hotel bar and set about playing out their first-meet plan.

Evelyn was devastated to see Tyrone talking to another woman and immediately set about confronting Ty and his mystery blonde.

A very awkward situation played out as prudish Evelyn realised what was really going on!

