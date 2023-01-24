Radicalised teen Max Turner (Paddy Bever) is in court next week after his recent arrest, but what will his fate be? Meanwhile, another troubled youngster, Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan), is out for revenge - who is in her firing line this time ?

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) is forced to come face to face with Laurence Reeves (Robert Shaw Cameron), and Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) is deflated when Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) proves more talented in his beloved sport than he is! And Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) and Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) try to get their wedding on track.

Read on for all the latest Coronation Street spoilers from 30th January - 3rd February 2023.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Max pleads guilty in court

Harriet and David discuss Max's case in Coronation Street. ITV

After receiving an email from Max's solicitor, worried dad David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) tells Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) and Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) that Max's charge is being escalated to encouragement of terrorism. Solicitor Harriet calls in and tells David that in her view, Max was groomed by Griff Reynolds (Michael Condron) and is a victim. David's pleased to have her on board and insists he'll find the money for her fees, as he wants the best defence possible for Max. But can he raise the cash?

Later in the week, the locals gossip over Max's guilty plea, while David confides in Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) that Max is refusing to take his calls. Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) assures him that he's not to blame for Max's actions, but he's soon knocking back the whisky to block out his worries. Telling Maria that Max is awaiting sentencing, David is feeling helpless. What will Max's punishment be?

2. Devious Hope gets even

Tyrone catches Hope in the act in Coronation Street. ITV

After the recent pet drama, Hope tells pal Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) how she plans to have her revenge for the murder of Cilla the chinchilla, and she needs his help. In the factory, Beth Sutherland (Lisa George) apologises to Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine) over Cilla, but adds that she was only a posh rat! Fiz is furious and Carla Barlow (Alison King) has to step in before a fight breaks out. Meanwhile, on Hope's instructions, Sam reluctantly cons Maria into handing over Vin Diesel the weasel from the barbers. Hope then carefully places Vin Diesel's mouth around the skin of her arm, before approaching Beth's pooch Peanut and letting out a scream.

But when dad Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) catches Hope sneaking out of the backyard carrying David's stuffed weasel, is the game up for the ruthless schoolgirl? Whatever happens next, Beth confronts Hope, who later runs home in tears and reveals that Beth slapped her in the face. Fiz and Tyrone confront Beth, who denies Hope's allegation. Fiz ends up suggesting a sit-down chat to talk through the incident with Hope, but this leaves Hope angry and she storms out. Is Hope lying?

3. Daisy's stalker refuses to back down

Justin is stalking Daisy. ITV

Daisy tells fiancé Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and mum Christina that she intends to drum up some freebies for their wedding through her social marketing. At Daisy's request, Daniel asks his sister Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) if she'll provide the wedding flowers for free. Tracy is, predictably, unimpressed, but so is Christina when Daisy shows her a photo of the free wedding dress she's managed to bag herself. The week soon takes a sinister turn thanks to Daisy's stalker Justin (played by former Hollyoaks star Andrew Still).

When a worried Daisy receives several messages from Justin asking why she blocked him, she deletes them. She confides in Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) that Justin is proving to be a pest, and Glenda advises Daisy to tell Daniel. Glenda tells Christina and Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) that Daisy is being bombarded with messages, while Daisy heads to a wedding fair. She posts a selfie, unaware that there's a poster in the background. When she tries on a dress, the stall owner tells her that her fiancé has arrived - but it's Justin who saw her selfie online. Daisy is distressed to realise that Justin thinks they're engaged, and she threatens to call the police.

In the Rovers, she describes her ordeal to Daniel and Glenda emerges with an arrangement of flowers for her, with Daisy assuming Justin sent them. Soon after, Daisy and Daniel come face to face with Justin, who jumps in his delivery van and roars off. The following day, Daniel spots Justin and warns him off, but a deluded Justin ignores this and tells Daisy he's prepared to back off to give her time to break the news to Daniel that she no longer loves him. Can anyone put a stop to Justin's frightening harassment?

4. Nick confesses over dodgy Damon

Nick makes a confession to Leanne. ITV

When Nick and Leanne set up the bistro for the Boozy Night event, Damon tells them that he'll fetch his DJ kit as it's important to create the right vibe. But Nick's deeply concerned when he sees Damon showing young Sam how to use his DJ equipment. Arriving home, Nick is not happy to find Damon discussing business ideas with oblivious Leanne. Leanne tells Damon that the bistro could use an extra pair of hands, and Damon heads behind the bar - but Nick watches on with growing unease while Damon flirts up a storm with Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown).

Damon's influence on Sam takes a turn when the latter asks for advice on fighting and Damon is happy to oblige. Damon then tells Nick he's expecting a delivery of drugs at the bistro, and he must deal with it for him. Meanwhile, at school, Conny approaches Sam and is surprised when Sam stands up to her. Nick receives a call informing him that Sam has been in a fight. When Sam reveals Damon gave him tips, Nick is furious, while Leanne is baffled by Nick's reaction. So Nick admits that Damon is Harvey Gaskell's (Will Mellor) brother and he's using the bistro for drug deliveries. How will Leanne react to this news?

5. Todd's tooth troubles lead him to Laurence

Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) returns from Thailand and is welcomed home by partner George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley), as well as Glenda, Todd, Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) and Mary Taylor (Patti Clare). But when Eileen presents Todd with some boxing gloves and insists he and George give them a go, George takes a swing at Todd and accidentally cracks the latter's tooth! Sean and Laurence find Todd nursing his cracked tooth, so Sean books him an appointment. But given that Todd is still convinced that Laurence killed his late wife, will he trust the dentist? And are Todd's suspicions all wrong, or will they prove to be right on the money?

6. Dev feels threatened by Bernie's talent

ITV

Dev reveals that his usual golfing partner has let him down, so his girlfriend Bernie offers to step in. But in the Rovers, she lords it over a sulky Dev, telling Chesney that she thrashed him at golf. When Bernie takes a call from the ladies' golf captain asking her to take part in the trials the following week, Dev tries his best to be pleased for her. Will Dev support Bernie, or will his jealousy get the better of him?

7. Gemma and Chesney plan their wedding

ITV

With Ches having used their wedding money to fund his burger business venture, Gemma accuses him of putting this before their big day. Gemma's twin brother Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) calls in to find her on babysitting duties, swamped with kids. She tells Paul she's got no choice as Chesney has blown the wedding fund on his burger project. Paul offers to chip in if it will stop them arguing, and before long peace seems to have been restored.

Gemma and Chesney attend the wedding fair and later tell Jenny they want to book the pub for their reception. But Jenny informs them they've picked the same date as Daniel and Daisy, which leads Gemma to tell Ches they can save money with so few guests of their own! Is a double wedding on the cards?

