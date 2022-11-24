Seemingly really impacted by the release of a book about her killer dad, John Stape (Graeme Howley), the youngster has clearly been heading down a dark path.

Troubled Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan) has taken things up a notch on Coronation Street of late.

And in tonight's episode (24th November), she went way too far.

After getting a nice bit of cash from flogging signed versions of her dad's book, Hope decided to give her newfound friends at school a treat.

She promised a reading of the book unlike no other ("you pay for the whole seat, but you'll only need the edge"!), Hope charged her school colleagues a fiver for a lunchtime treat.

Sitting them all down in front of her, Hope went to make sure the coast was clear, but when she left the room, she overheard her "mates" calling her names.

Calm Hope sauntered back into the room and brandished a hammer before asking them to repeat what they just said.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Viewers didn't see anymore of the disturbing scenes, and the next we knew, Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) got a call from the school to go down urgently.

Hope had reenacted scenes from the book during a dramatic reading which hadn't just traumatised the kids, but also some former colleagues of Stape's – one of whom decided to take early retirement as a result.

Suspended for a week, Tyrone (Alan Halsall) and Fiz gave her a stern talking-to at home, until it was revealed why she had been going off the rails – she was scared Ty would leave the family again.

Hope (Isabella Flanagan), Tyrone (Alan Halsall) and Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) in Coronation Street. ITV

Tyrone was shattered by the revelation, and promised to prove her wrong.

But it was too late for Hope, who told her mate Sam that she was planning to make Ty pay for abandoning the family for Alina.

How far will she go in exacting revenge?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.