Meanwhile, Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) is stunned by the arrival of her estranged mum Christina (Amy Robbins) ; and there's fresh drama in the Dobbs household. But what exactly is Tyrone (Alan Halsall) up to now?

Max Turner's (Paddy Bever) recent actions come back to haunt him once more next week, while murderous Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) could be about to cast his eye over a new target after taking his second victim. Will Carla Barlow (Alison King) escape his wrath?

Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) and fiancé Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) have big dreams, but it's not as simple as they hope. And Gary Windass (Mikey North) is concerned about wife Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon).

Read on for the latest Coronation Street spoilers from 23rd - 27th January 2023.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Max is arrested

Max is arrested in Coronation Street. ITV

Max finally did the right thing when he alerted the locals to evil Griff Reynolds's (Michael Condron) plan. But he's not yet let go of some of the twisted beliefs that Griff instilled in him, and there's worse to come. When Daryan Zahawi (Twana Omer) calls in at the café with some flyers promoting the refugee drop-in-session at Speed Daal, he suggests that Max could join them. But the teen is disparaging and stalks away. David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) is later oblivious to Max on his phone, listening to ex-classmate Blake outside Speed Daal as he delivers a racist rant and promises to put a stop to the drop-in session.

As Blake heads into the restaurant while secretly filming himself, it's clear his target is Maria. As Maria delivers her speech to welcome the refugees, will Max tell anyone what Blake is planning? Max is later seen telling Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) and David that Blake made out to police that Max's videos inspired him to go on a stabbing spree.

David calls sister Sarah (Tina O'Brien) and brother-in-law Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) over, and orders Max to show them the videos he made for Griff. They are shocked over the racist material on Max's computer, and Adam warns him he could be charged with encouraging terrorism, which carries a 10-year sentence. As everyone reels, they're interrupted by a knock at the door, and DS Swain tells Max that she's arresting him on suspicion of incitement to murder. Will Max go to prison?

2. Gary worries about Maria

Maria (Samia Longchambon) is in danger. ITV

Before Blake takes horrific action, Maria's husband Gary is already worried sick about her, as she continues her efforts to rally the community. As a councillor, Maria tasked herself with helping local refugees, and dismissed Gary's protests for her to take a step back after Griff's bomb nearly destroyed the Street. He confides in Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) that although he's proud of Maria's work, he's concerned for her safety. Gary is soon proved right, but what's the outcome for Maria? Is she attacked by Blake? Will she survive, and whatever has happened, will she ever recover from these events?

3. Stephen is humiliated by Carla

Stephen lies to Carla in Coronation Street ITV

After killing poor Teddy Thompkins (Grant Burgin) and covering his tracks yet again, Stephen is left in a panic when niece Sarah tells him that her and Michael Bailey's (Ryan Russell) business meeting went ahead in the factory. She doesn't want ex-boss Carla to find out, and suggests that Stephen could wipe the CCTV footage. But he's secretly horrified to realise there must be footage of what he did to Teddy. An oblivious Sarah tells Stephen how to wipe the CCTV, but will he manage to delete evidence of his crime?

Later in the week, Stephen tells Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) that she should receive his first repayment that day, and he offers to take her for dinner as he knows he's been neglecting her. However, Stephen is fuming when, at work, Carla orders him to help Kirk Sutherland (Andy Whyment) in packing. When Stephen comes face-to-face with an old business associate, Dick Havisham, he's humiliated when Carla informs the man that Stephen is working in packing.

When Carla learns that Stephen has lied to his old associate that he's a senior consultant, she fires him. Stephen feeds her a pack of lies, saying his ex-wife Gabrielle (Helene Maksoud) ripped him off and he merely wanted to save face in front of Dick. As he then rallies the factory workers to complete an order, Carla is begrudgingly impressed by his team spirit and thanks him, agreeing he can keep his job after all. But given that Carla is such a strong-minded presence, could she still find herself on Stephen's hit list?

4. Daisy is shocked when her mum arrives

Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) shocks Christina (Amy Robbins) in Coronation Street ITV

Daisy is disturbed when Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) shows her another bouquet delivery with her name on it. And when her phone rings with an unknown number, she's even more unnerved. Daisy and fiancé Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) discuss the mystery stalker and missed call, while Justin calls at the Rovers and explains they met at the hospital weeks ago. He asks if she liked the flowers, but denies calling her. Daisy is dumbstruck, but when she rings the unknown number back, she's stunned when her mum Christina walks in with a ringing phone.

Jenny is taken aback to find Daisy sat with her mum, and star Robbins has already teased that a rivalry is on the cards between her character and the pub landlady. Before that, though, Daisy receives a box of chocolates with a note saying "Sorry!" and assumes they're from Christina. Justin approaches and reveals he sent them, and her mum thinks Daisy should be flattered, which only annoys her. She ends up receiving another notification from her online admirer, and she deletes it and blocks the sender. Will the stalking stop?

Meanwhile, Daisy insists that her mum isn't invited to her wedding and Christina is shocked, and Daisy continues to stick to this stance. But Daniel is won over when Christina hands him a necklace that belonged to her mother, telling him she'd like Daisy to wear it on the big day. Daniel then tells Daisy he's booked a table at the Bistro, only for her to discover he's duped her into having dinner with her mother. Will Daisy have a change of heart and build bridges with Christina?

5. What is Tyrone hiding?

Hell hath no fury like Evelyn on a mission! ITV

Just when we thought that life was settling down for Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) and new husband Tyrone, a new set of challenges arise. First, Fiz confides in Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) that her sex life is in a rut. Sally knows all about that, and she tells Fiz that she and husband Tim (Joe Duttine) enjoy role play, before offering to let Fiz rummage in their fancy dress box! Later, when Fiz tells Ty's grandmother Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) that she's off to stay with her mum, Evelyn is concerned when Tyrone fails to kiss his wife goodbye.

She spots Tyrone suited and booted and is convinced he's about to embark on another affair, and tells Roy Cropper (David Neilson) to fire up the Woody so they can drive after him. Following him to a hotel, Evelyn and Roy watch as a blonde lady parks herself at Tyrone's table and he squeezes her thigh. Evelyn's horrified, but what is going on?

Well, the chaos continues, but this time it's pet-related! Fiz offers for daughter Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan) to look after Kirk's dog Peanut while he and wife Beth (Lisa George) are on holiday. Hope negotiates more money for her services, but when Peanut growls at Cilla the chinchilla, Hope is later worried to find the door to Cilla's cage open. Searching the room, Hope screams when she finds Cilla dead, while Peanut watches on. Has the pooch killed the Dobbs' new pet?

6. Gemma and Chesney's ventures face problems

Gemma is left disappointed. ITV

Having decided to start a baby-sitting business while incorporating her British Sign Language skills, Gemma tells Chesney that her first client will be coming the following day, and one of the children is also deaf. Meanwhile, in the kebab shop, Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) notices that a huge packet of beef is about to go to waste, and when Ches suggests he could use it, Dev agrees. At home, Chesney cooks a homemade burger and chips for Gemma, telling her his dream is to own his own burger joint called Ches Burger. Gemma is impressed, but less so when she finds out that he has used their wedding money to fund his new enterprise!

As for Gemma's venture, her new client India is unimpressed when she shows her around her home, and Gemma's lack of childcare qualifications lose her the deal. She's disappointed as she tells Chesney that her plans are dead in the water, and has to tell Michael that this means she can't look after his daughter Glory as she would be breaking the law. Michael suggests they continue on an informal basis, and the authorities need never know. He then recommends Gemma to Daniel, and she explains that she's not qualified but still happy to help. Will Gemma come to regret the decision?

