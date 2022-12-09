In the coming weeks, we'll get to meet Daisy Midgeley's (played by Charlotte Jordan) mum, who's set to be played by Amy Robbins.

Watch out Coronation Street residents: there's a feisty new female coming to the cobbles.

Viewers will come to understand just why Daisy is as no-nonsense as she is when we see her interact with her mum - it's safe to say there's probably going to be a few explosions.

Jordan opened up on Daisy's relationship with Christine at a recent press event, attended by RadioTimes.com.

"It's very fractured and distant," Jordan admitted.

"She hasn't really had a relationship with her since she was extremely young. And because she's 26, now it's not something where she's just like this ball of anger.

"It's something where she's sort of accepted that this is the relationship and actually she's just more of a nuisance, because she just pops up every now and then and doesn't really give her much.

"It's just more of a, 'What do you want? Why are you here?'"

Jordan added: "I think it helps viewers for sure. It will help them understand why she is spiky sometimes and why she does put up a front because she's had a lot of things go wrong in her life."

Robbins herself is no stranger to soapland and has already appeared in the likes of Doctors, Hollyoaks, EastEnders and Emmerdale.

Robbins will appear on Coronation Street in January.

