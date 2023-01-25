The awful action unfolded during the drop-in session for the refugee centre, which was taking place at Speed Daal. Alya and her grandmother Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) were helping councillor Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) host the event, but at home, groomed youngster Max Turner (Paddy Bever) watched as Blake livestreamed from the venue.

Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) was left in peril in tonight's dramatic Coronation Street (25th January), as doctors battled to save her after she was stabbed by teen Blake (Adam Little) .

Blake was keen to spread his own message of hate over Maria's plans, and Max's viewing was interrupted when dad David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) confiscated his phone. When he finally tuned back in, Max panicked when he saw Blake brandishing a knife, and he rushed out of the house to raise the alarm.

At the event, Maria gave a speech about welcoming everyone into the community, no matter who they are or where they are from. All was going well, but Blake circulated, and made furtive running commentary as he ridiculed Maria.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When Max tried to get into Speed Daal, Maria's already anxious husband Gary Windass (Mikey North) barred him from entering - thinking that Max was only bringing trouble their way. Stuck watching from a distance, Max was horrified as Blake suddenly held the knife up, and Daryan Zahawi (Twana Omer) shouted that there was a weapon.

More like this

As Blake launched at Maria, Alya jumped in to protect her, and she was stabbed in the stomach. Alya fell to the floor as blood poured from the wound, while Gary and Daryan were able to grab the knife and trap Blake.

Gary wrestles Blake to the ground on Coronation Street.

He was soon arrested, and chillingly, Blake told Max that he had inspired him to go on the attack. Gary pointed the police in Max's direction, while Maria headed to the hospital to check on Alya.

Once there, Yasmeen informed her that it looked like Alya would be OK - but as a doctor approached and explained that she had a punctured lung and was being taken into surgery, Yasmeen crumbled in Maria's arms.

Will Alya survive? And what's next for Max as he faces the consequences of Blake's actions?

If you are concerned that someone you know might be being radicalised, you are not alone. There is advice and support available via www.actearly.uk. If you’ve seen or heard something that could potentially be related to terrorism, trust your instincts and report it. Your actions could save lives. Report via www.gov.uk/ACT or call 0800 789 321.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.