The character (played by Sally Ann Matthews) will catch the eye of newcomer Owen, coming to the cobbles in March looking to invest in Sarah and Michael's loungewear range.

A new romance is on the cards for Jenny Connor following last year's heartbreak in Coronation Street .

Owen is portrayed by soap veteran Ben Hull, known for his roles in Hollyoaks, Doctors, Casualty and Holby City.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

His presence is guaranteed to not sit well with Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce), who still fancies Jenny after their brief fling.

According to Inside Soap, the two men may butt heads not just over Jenny, but also over Owen's meddling with Stephen's business given the latter is an investor in Michael and Sarah's fashion venture.

Sally Ann Matthew as Jenny Connor in Coronation Street. ITV

The magazine's source said: "What's more, Stephen has invested in Sarah and Michael's business, and won't take kindly to someone muscling in on his turf.

"Is Owen set to give Stephen a run for his money?"

As Stephen wouldn't hesitate to kill again after getting rid of Jenny's ex-fiancé Leo Thompkins and his father Teddy, Owen better look over his shoulder.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.