The hairdresser stayed on the cobbles until 2003, the year she was brutally murdered in her own home.

Maxine Peacock was introduced to Coronation Street in 1995, portrayed by actress Tracy Shaw.

Fancy a recap on Maxine's storylines? Read on for this handy guide to the Corrie legend.

Who is Maxine Peacock?

Maxine Heavey moved to Weatherfield in 1995 and began working in her friend Fiona Middleton's (Angela Griffin) salon.

In 1997, she began dating Ashley Peacock (Steven Arnold). Their relationship ended when he developed feelings for Zoe Tattersall (Joanne Froggatt), a homeless teen Zoe had taken in months prior. Zoe reciprocated and the two had a short-lived romance.

Meanwhile, Maxine had a fling with Greg Kelly (Stephen Billington), unaware he was also involved with Sally Webster (Sally Dynevor). Dumped by Greg, Maxine slept with Fiona's boyfriend Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) after the couple had had a fight.

She confessed to Fiona, but Steve forced her to say she had been lying. Fiona cut ties with Maxine as a result. When the truth about Steve's cheating was revealed, Fiona ended her relationship with Steve, too.

Meanwhile, Ashley was adamant he and Maxine should get back together and tried his best to win her back. She caved as she was looking for some stability in her life and the two married in 1999.

The pair struggled to conceive. When Ashley underwent surgery to try and treat the problem, Maxine got drunk and slept with local GP Matthew Ramsden (Stephen Beckett). She realised she was pregnant shortly afterwards.

What happened to Maxine Peacock?

Ashley found out about the affair during a confrontation with Maxine, resulting in the premature birth of baby Joshua.

After the initial shock, Ashley decided not to take a paternity test and to raise the child as his own. This would continue after Maxine's tragic death.

In 2003, Maxine died at the hands of Richard Hillman (Brian Capron). The killer had planned on murdering Emily Bishop (Eileen Derbyshire), who was babysitting Joshua at the Peacocks.

Returning early from her mother Doreen's (Prunella Gee) 50th birthday party, Maxine saw Richard standing over Emily's unconscious body holding a crowbar. She tried to run upstairs as Joshua was crying but Richard hit her repeatedly with his weapon, killing her.

