Described as an old friend of Glenda Shuttleworth – who is played by fellow theatre star Jodie Prenger – Estelle will first be seen having a row with George about the cost of her mother’s funeral, only to bump into Glenda and spend time reminiscing about their past life working on cruise ships together.

Ruthie Henshall will make a guest appearance on Coronation Street next month, with the West End legend set to arrive in Weatherfield to play a character called Estelle.

According to ITV: "It’s not long before Estelle is trying to talk Glenda into buying into her theatre school franchise Little Big Shotz, but how will Eileen react when George offers to help his sister with financial backing?"

Henshall has described the role as "one of the most enjoyable guest roles of my career" and added: "I can’t believe after years of the street being in my life that I finally get to tread the cobbles."

She continued: "Getting to act with Jodie was a joy and every member of the cast was welcoming and kind. Estelle is delighted to find her old friend Glenda and share a show tune or two to remember times spent entertaining on board cruises. I am so excited and delighted to be on the street where so many brilliant actors strut, and have strutted, their stuff.”

Ruthie Henshall and Jodie Prenger

Henshall has starred in a vast array of hit musicals throughout her career, with highlights including Cats, Miss Saigon, Crazy For You, She Loves Me, Marguerite, Oliver!, A Chorus Line, Les Misérables, Billy Elliot, and Chicago.

She has been nominated for an impressive five Olivier Awards, winning Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Amalia Balash in the London revival of She Loves Me in 1994.

Meanwhile, on TV, she's been seen in The Case, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Law & Order, The Mysteries of 71st Street, and The Sound of Musicals while she was a judge on Dancing On Ice for two seasons between 2008 and 2009.

